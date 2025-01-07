iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambani Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

138.35
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:16:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

86.66

72.87

65.29

52.35

yoy growth (%)

18.92

11.6

24.71

59.95

Raw materials

-70.53

-59.61

-54.05

-43.59

As % of sales

81.38

81.8

82.78

83.25

Employee costs

-3.12

-3.03

-2.51

-2.04

As % of sales

3.61

4.16

3.85

3.89

Other costs

-7.2

-5.23

-4.06

-3.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.31

7.18

6.22

6.58

Operating profit

5.79

4.98

4.65

3.27

OPM

6.68

6.83

7.13

6.25

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.78

-0.59

-0.47

Interest expense

-3.01

-2.36

-2.09

-1.92

Other income

0.69

0.5

0.28

0.54

Profit before tax

2.48

2.34

2.24

1.41

Taxes

-0.91

-0.7

-0.56

-0.37

Tax rate

-36.72

-29.84

-25.34

-26.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.57

1.64

1.67

1.03

Exceptional items

0.05

-0.13

0

-0.18

Net profit

1.62

1.51

1.67

0.84

yoy growth (%)

7.32

-9.56

98.09

-323.89

NPM

1.87

2.08

2.56

1.61

