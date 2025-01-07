Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
86.66
72.87
65.29
52.35
yoy growth (%)
18.92
11.6
24.71
59.95
Raw materials
-70.53
-59.61
-54.05
-43.59
As % of sales
81.38
81.8
82.78
83.25
Employee costs
-3.12
-3.03
-2.51
-2.04
As % of sales
3.61
4.16
3.85
3.89
Other costs
-7.2
-5.23
-4.06
-3.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.31
7.18
6.22
6.58
Operating profit
5.79
4.98
4.65
3.27
OPM
6.68
6.83
7.13
6.25
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.78
-0.59
-0.47
Interest expense
-3.01
-2.36
-2.09
-1.92
Other income
0.69
0.5
0.28
0.54
Profit before tax
2.48
2.34
2.24
1.41
Taxes
-0.91
-0.7
-0.56
-0.37
Tax rate
-36.72
-29.84
-25.34
-26.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.57
1.64
1.67
1.03
Exceptional items
0.05
-0.13
0
-0.18
Net profit
1.62
1.51
1.67
0.84
yoy growth (%)
7.32
-9.56
98.09
-323.89
NPM
1.87
2.08
2.56
1.61
