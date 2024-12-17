|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Jan 2025
|Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, January 9, 2025 to seek necessary approval of the members, inter-alia for the aforementioned matter. AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/12/2024) AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025) AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Scrutinizers Report for e-voting of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on January 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
|EGM
|5 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 30, 2024 Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
