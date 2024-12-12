iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambani Organics Ltd Board Meeting

132.9
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ambani Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
To consider Fund Raising AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024) AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Preferential issue (As Per NSE Announceement Dated on: 16/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Jun 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 AMBANIORG : 03-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202427 Mar 2024
Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change of Name subject to necessary approval.
Board Meeting20 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
1. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Bhavin Patel (DIN: 10482169) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company.2. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Neerajkumar Amarjeet Pandey (DIN: 10495819) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)

Ambani Organics: Related News

No Record Found

