|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|To consider Fund Raising AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024) AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Preferential issue (As Per NSE Announceement Dated on: 16/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AMBANI ORGOCHEM LIMITED has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Jun 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 AMBANIORG : 03-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 30, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 03, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change of Name subject to necessary approval.
|Board Meeting
|20 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|1. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Bhavin Patel (DIN: 10482169) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company.2. To consider & approve the appointment of Mr. Neerajkumar Amarjeet Pandey (DIN: 10495819) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ambani Organics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/02/2024)
