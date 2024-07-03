iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossari Biotech Ltd Share Price

766.9
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

  • Open802.5
  • Day's High802.5
  • 52 Wk High972.7
  • Prev. Close799.5
  • Day's Low763.05
  • 52 Wk Low 656.95
  • Turnover (lac)344.48
  • P/E42.79
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value182.84
  • EPS18.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,245.27
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

Rossari Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rossari Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rossari Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.26%

Non-Promoter- 21.07%

Institutions: 21.07%

Non-Institutions: 10.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rossari Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.05

11.03

11.01

10.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

949.29

847.67

773.51

394.06

Net Worth

960.34

858.7

784.52

404.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,072.84

690.41

600.09

515.91

yoy growth (%)

55.39

15.05

16.31

76.8

Raw materials

-819.93

-451.64

-371.7

-339.26

As % of sales

76.42

65.41

61.94

65.75

Employee costs

-43.52

-36.66

-37.13

-27.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

106.68

105.99

88.1

63.45

Depreciation

-26.26

-22.07

-16.85

-12.18

Tax paid

-27.2

-26.89

-22.58

-17.66

Working capital

18.29

4.16

153.22

-11.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.39

15.05

16.31

76.8

Op profit growth

1.19

15.55

35.24

74.14

EBIT growth

0.21

18.74

37.56

65.05

Net profit growth

0.47

20.72

43.09

58.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,830.56

1,655.88

1,482.97

709.35

600.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,830.56

1,655.88

1,482.97

709.35

600.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.62

6.44

13.54

9.12

3.72

Rossari Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rossari Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Chari

Chairman & Exec. Director

Edward Menezes

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Goutam Bhattacharya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aseem Dhru

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sharabh Pachory

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PARUL GUPTA

Addtnl Independent Director

Aparna Narendra Sharma

Additional Director

Esha Padmanabhan Achan

Additional Director

GURUDAS VISHWAS ARAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rossari Biotech Ltd

Summary

Rossari Biotech Limited was founded in 2003 as a partnership firm in the name of Rossari Labtech by Mr. Edward Walter Menezes, and Mr. Sunil Srinivasan Chari, who are both career-technocrats cumulatively having over 45 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry. It was further renamed to Rossari Biotech Limited and converted into a company in 2009. The Company has two state-of-the art facilities at Dahej, Gujarat and Silvassa, Dadra Nagar & Haveli and is mainly engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of specialty chemicals. The products cater to global brands in the FMCG sector and find applications in a host of consumer-centric products and home and personal care products, textile chemicals, animal health and nutrition and cosmetic products. During the FY2020, 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each was sub-divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each. Accordingly 4,400,000 paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each was split into 22,000,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each.The Company has issued and allotted 2,64,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to the eligible Members of the Company in the ratio of 6(Six) Equity share for every 5 (Five) Equity shares, as Bonus Equity shares. During the year 2019-20, in compliance with the provisions of Sections 42 & 62 of the Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has issued and allotted 23,52,920 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to the e
Company FAQs

What is the Rossari Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Rossari Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rossari Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rossari Biotech Ltd is ₹4245.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rossari Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rossari Biotech Ltd is 42.79 and 4.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rossari Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rossari Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rossari Biotech Ltd is ₹656.95 and ₹972.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rossari Biotech Ltd?

Rossari Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.51%, 3 Years at -15.56%, 1 Year at 1.23%, 6 Month at -3.38%, 3 Month at -10.60% and 1 Month at -3.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rossari Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rossari Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.27 %
Institutions - 21.08 %
Public - 10.65 %

