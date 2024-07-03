Summary

Rossari Biotech Limited was founded in 2003 as a partnership firm in the name of Rossari Labtech by Mr. Edward Walter Menezes, and Mr. Sunil Srinivasan Chari, who are both career-technocrats cumulatively having over 45 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry. It was further renamed to Rossari Biotech Limited and converted into a company in 2009. The Company has two state-of-the art facilities at Dahej, Gujarat and Silvassa, Dadra Nagar & Haveli and is mainly engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of specialty chemicals. The products cater to global brands in the FMCG sector and find applications in a host of consumer-centric products and home and personal care products, textile chemicals, animal health and nutrition and cosmetic products. During the FY2020, 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each was sub-divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each. Accordingly 4,400,000 paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each was split into 22,000,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each.The Company has issued and allotted 2,64,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to the eligible Members of the Company in the ratio of 6(Six) Equity share for every 5 (Five) Equity shares, as Bonus Equity shares. During the year 2019-20, in compliance with the provisions of Sections 42 & 62 of the Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has issued and allotted 23,52,920 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to the e

Read More