SectorChemicals
Open₹802.5
Prev. Close₹799.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹344.48
Day's High₹802.5
Day's Low₹763.05
52 Week's High₹972.7
52 Week's Low₹656.95
Book Value₹182.84
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,245.27
P/E42.79
EPS18.69
Divi. Yield0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.05
11.03
11.01
10.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
949.29
847.67
773.51
394.06
Net Worth
960.34
858.7
784.52
404.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,072.84
690.41
600.09
515.91
yoy growth (%)
55.39
15.05
16.31
76.8
Raw materials
-819.93
-451.64
-371.7
-339.26
As % of sales
76.42
65.41
61.94
65.75
Employee costs
-43.52
-36.66
-37.13
-27.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
106.68
105.99
88.1
63.45
Depreciation
-26.26
-22.07
-16.85
-12.18
Tax paid
-27.2
-26.89
-22.58
-17.66
Working capital
18.29
4.16
153.22
-11.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.39
15.05
16.31
76.8
Op profit growth
1.19
15.55
35.24
74.14
EBIT growth
0.21
18.74
37.56
65.05
Net profit growth
0.47
20.72
43.09
58.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,830.56
1,655.88
1,482.97
709.35
600.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,830.56
1,655.88
1,482.97
709.35
600.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.62
6.44
13.54
9.12
3.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Chari
Chairman & Exec. Director
Edward Menezes
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Goutam Bhattacharya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aseem Dhru
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sharabh Pachory
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PARUL GUPTA
Addtnl Independent Director
Aparna Narendra Sharma
Additional Director
Esha Padmanabhan Achan
Additional Director
GURUDAS VISHWAS ARAS
Summary
Rossari Biotech Limited was founded in 2003 as a partnership firm in the name of Rossari Labtech by Mr. Edward Walter Menezes, and Mr. Sunil Srinivasan Chari, who are both career-technocrats cumulatively having over 45 years of experience in the specialty chemicals industry. It was further renamed to Rossari Biotech Limited and converted into a company in 2009. The Company has two state-of-the art facilities at Dahej, Gujarat and Silvassa, Dadra Nagar & Haveli and is mainly engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of specialty chemicals. The products cater to global brands in the FMCG sector and find applications in a host of consumer-centric products and home and personal care products, textile chemicals, animal health and nutrition and cosmetic products. During the FY2020, 50,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each was sub-divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each. Accordingly 4,400,000 paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each was split into 22,000,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each.The Company has issued and allotted 2,64,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to the eligible Members of the Company in the ratio of 6(Six) Equity share for every 5 (Five) Equity shares, as Bonus Equity shares. During the year 2019-20, in compliance with the provisions of Sections 42 & 62 of the Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has issued and allotted 23,52,920 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2/- each to the e
The Rossari Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹766.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rossari Biotech Ltd is ₹4245.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rossari Biotech Ltd is 42.79 and 4.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rossari Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rossari Biotech Ltd is ₹656.95 and ₹972.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rossari Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.51%, 3 Years at -15.56%, 1 Year at 1.23%, 6 Month at -3.38%, 3 Month at -10.60% and 1 Month at -3.95%.
