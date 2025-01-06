Rossari Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
106.68
105.99
88.1
63.45
Depreciation
-26.26
-22.07
-16.85
-12.18
Tax paid
-27.2
-26.89
-22.58
-17.66
Working capital
18.29
4.16
153.22
-11.43
Other operating items
Operating
71.49
61.19
201.89
22.17
Capital expenditure
31.02
97.87
36.28
2
Free cash flow
102.51
159.06
238.17
24.18
Equity raised
1,088.71
588.51
329.48
155.26
Investing
371.61
-5.96
14.98
-2.97
Financing
0
-4.87
70.76
-5.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,562.84
736.75
653.39
171.06
