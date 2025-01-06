iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossari Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

766.9
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Rossari Biotech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

106.68

105.99

88.1

63.45

Depreciation

-26.26

-22.07

-16.85

-12.18

Tax paid

-27.2

-26.89

-22.58

-17.66

Working capital

18.29

4.16

153.22

-11.43

Other operating items

Operating

71.49

61.19

201.89

22.17

Capital expenditure

31.02

97.87

36.28

2

Free cash flow

102.51

159.06

238.17

24.18

Equity raised

1,088.71

588.51

329.48

155.26

Investing

371.61

-5.96

14.98

-2.97

Financing

0

-4.87

70.76

-5.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,562.84

736.75

653.39

171.06

