Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
109.06
18.2
16.24
Op profit growth
48.48
17.94
35.06
EBIT growth
34.69
19.43
38.24
Net profit growth
21.75
22.93
42.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.36
17.41
17.45
15.02
EBIT margin
9.93
15.42
15.26
12.83
Net profit margin
6.58
11.3
10.87
8.84
RoCE
22.8
28.63
37.6
RoNW
4.02
5.76
7.94
RoA
3.77
5.24
6.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.74
15.41
12.86
20.76
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0
Cash EPS
9.01
11.05
9.53
15.22
Book value per share
146.24
78.71
56.48
56.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
51.49
67.33
P/CEPS
101.36
93.88
P/B
6.24
13.18
EV/EBIDTA
25.51
40.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.63
-25.17
-25.65
-27.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.24
61.28
54.75
Inventory days
35.1
39.49
34.38
Creditor days
-45.9
-74.13
-78.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.64
-36.57
-25.75
-23.02
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.21
-0.21
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.23
-0.71
-0.57
0.01
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.51
-65.15
-61.94
-65.72
Employee costs
-4.58
-5.91
-6.2
-5.33
Other costs
-8.53
-11.5
-14.4
-13.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.