Rossari Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.05
11.03
11.01
10.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
949.29
847.67
773.51
394.06
Net Worth
960.34
858.7
784.52
404.45
Minority Interest
Debt
68.01
64.91
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,028.35
923.61
784.52
404.45
Fixed Assets
191.89
170.74
178.22
171.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
528.16
493.11
380.86
9.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.3
2.63
1.03
0.05
Networking Capital
278.33
176.85
189.61
138.08
Inventories
151.13
112.83
107.44
88.52
Inventory Days
36.55
46.79
Sundry Debtors
301.91
243.85
180.96
137.32
Debtor Days
61.56
72.59
Other Current Assets
78.11
22.23
42.62
52.16
Sundry Creditors
-228.22
-180.13
-119.88
-127.94
Creditor Days
40.78
67.63
Other Current Liabilities
-24.6
-21.93
-21.53
-11.98
Cash
25.67
80.27
34.81
85.98
Total Assets
1,028.35
923.6
784.53
404.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.