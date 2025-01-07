Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,072.84
690.41
600.09
515.91
yoy growth (%)
55.39
15.05
16.31
76.8
Raw materials
-819.93
-451.64
-371.7
-339.26
As % of sales
76.42
65.41
61.94
65.75
Employee costs
-43.52
-36.66
-37.13
-27.42
As % of sales
4.05
5.3
6.18
5.31
Other costs
-86.59
-80.77
-86.25
-71.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.07
11.69
14.37
13.87
Operating profit
122.79
121.34
105
77.64
OPM
11.44
17.57
17.49
15.04
Depreciation
-26.26
-22.07
-16.85
-12.18
Interest expense
-2.54
-2.99
-3.67
-3.26
Other income
12.7
9.72
3.63
1.26
Profit before tax
106.68
105.99
88.1
63.45
Taxes
-27.2
-26.89
-22.58
-17.66
Tax rate
-25.5
-25.37
-25.63
-27.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
79.47
79.1
65.52
45.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
79.47
79.1
65.52
45.79
yoy growth (%)
0.47
20.72
43.09
58.31
NPM
7.4
11.45
10.91
8.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.