Rossari Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

769.2
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rossari Biotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,072.84

690.41

600.09

515.91

yoy growth (%)

55.39

15.05

16.31

76.8

Raw materials

-819.93

-451.64

-371.7

-339.26

As % of sales

76.42

65.41

61.94

65.75

Employee costs

-43.52

-36.66

-37.13

-27.42

As % of sales

4.05

5.3

6.18

5.31

Other costs

-86.59

-80.77

-86.25

-71.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.07

11.69

14.37

13.87

Operating profit

122.79

121.34

105

77.64

OPM

11.44

17.57

17.49

15.04

Depreciation

-26.26

-22.07

-16.85

-12.18

Interest expense

-2.54

-2.99

-3.67

-3.26

Other income

12.7

9.72

3.63

1.26

Profit before tax

106.68

105.99

88.1

63.45

Taxes

-27.2

-26.89

-22.58

-17.66

Tax rate

-25.5

-25.37

-25.63

-27.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

79.47

79.1

65.52

45.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

79.47

79.1

65.52

45.79

yoy growth (%)

0.47

20.72

43.09

58.31

NPM

7.4

11.45

10.91

8.87

