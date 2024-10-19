iifl-logo-icon 1
Rossari Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

819.55
(-0.24%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:37 PM

Rossari Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
The Board of Directors have inter alia approved Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other matters.
Board Meeting19 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Rossari Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 - (Readable) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Rossari Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
ROSSARI BIOTECH LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 29 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend. Rossari Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommend payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results and Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Final Dividend of 25% (i.e. Re. 0.50/- per share) on Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Information regarding Book closure and record date for payment of Final dividend will be intimated separately. Audited Financial Results and Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Intimation of Allotment of 1500 Equity shares under Rossari Employee Stock Option Plan-2019. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting6 Apr 20246 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors have inter alia approved Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Appointment of Mr. Sunil V as Chief Human Resource Officer and other matters
Board Meeting20 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Rossari Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Rossari Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 20, 2024. The Board of Directors have interalia approved Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on January 20, 2024, have interalia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (Revised) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
Board Meeting20 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
Rossari Biotech Limited has informed the exchange regarding allotment of 9350 shares.

