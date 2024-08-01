|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Rossari Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer of books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 23, 2024 for the purpose of Final Dividend and AGM. Newspaper publication of Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company and details relating to the e-voting facility. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Outcome of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company along with Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
