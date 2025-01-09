Rossari Biotech Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

In the dynamic global economlc landscape, marked by uncertalntles and challenges, growth projections present a nuanced outlook, reflecting both opportunities and obstacles on the horizon. The global economy is expected to maintain a 3.2% growth in CY 2024, which is likely to remain consistent at 3.2% in CY 2025. During 2023, the global economy saw inflation receding significantly in most major economies, supply chain disruption eased considerably, and labour markets remained historically tight. Moreover, in 2024, inflation is projected to decline further, from an estimated 5.7%in 2023 to 3.9% in 2024. However, price pressures remain elevated in many countries, with geopolitical conflicts posing a risk of renewed inflationary pressures. This decline is driven by lower core inflation due to tight monetary policies, a related softening in labour markets, and pass-through effects from earlier and ongoing declines in relative energy prices.

The risk of a severe economic downturn has diminished, with risks to global growth now appearing balanced.

While faster disinflation is expected to improve financial conditions, excessively loose fiscal policies may boost growth temporarily but pose risks later. Implementing stronger structural reforms has the potential to bolster productivity and benefit countries as well.

Outlook

The global economic outlook for 2024 is cautiously optimistic, but challenges persist. The main driver of global growth in 2024 is expected to be consumer spending, as the labour market continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace than in previous years. Some large and developing economies are expected to see slower growth due to factors like high interest rates, weak consumer spending, and labour market challenges. However, there are also risks to the global growth outlook, including high geopolitical tensions, particularly if the conflict in the Middle East were to disrupt energy markets, and uncertainty about the ongoing impact of higher interest rates. Developing countries in regions like East Asia, Western Asia, and Latin America face deteriorating growth prospects due to tightening financial conditions and sluggish external demand. While there is

uncertainty, especially regarding the extent of the slowdown in the US, vigilance and appropriate policy responses are essential to navigate the evolving economic landscape and ensure sustained growth and stability.

Indian Economy

The Indian economy will continue to remain the fastest- growing major economy in the world backed by its robust democracy and strong domestic demand. For the last 2 years, it has recorded a growth rate above 7 % and is set to continue on the same path in 2023-24. Barring unforeseen global developments and based on historical patterns of growth in the second half, the overall growth rate for the year may even exceed the RBIs projection of 7 %.

GDP is expected to exhibit good growth during the year due to factors such as strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with the Governments continued emphasis on capital expenditure. However, the Government has set a higher goal of making India a developed country by 2047. The Interim Budget brought a positive surprise for the country by setting the fiscal deficit target for 2024-25 at 5.1 % of GDP compared to 5.8 % in 2023-24.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Indian exports are expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. With improvements in the economic landscape, numerous investments and developments have been made across various sectors of the economy. The robust economic growth experienced in 2022-23 aided India in surpassing

the UK to become the fifth-largest economy, following its recovery from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government took targeted measures under the Make in India initiative to bolster domestic manufacturing and promote self-reliance across various industries. At the forefront is the PLI scheme, covering 14 sectors, designed to incentivise manufacturers to increase production and exports. Under the PLI Scheme, involving an outlay of 1.97 Lakh Crores, 746 applications were approved by the end of 31st December, 2023, with 176 MSMEs being direct beneficiaries. The scheme witnessed over 1.07 Lakh Crores of investment, leading to production/sales of 8.7 Lakh Crores and employment generation of over 7 Lakh. The scheme has witnessed exports exceeding 3.4 Lakh Crores. There is significant contribution from sectors such as large- scale electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and telecom and networking products.

(Source: RBI, Press Information Bureau, Department of Economic Affairs)

Outlook

Indias economic trajectory looks promising, as it surges ahead to become the worlds third-largest economy by 2047, with a targeted GDP of US$ 5 trillion by 2027. Robust domestic demand and strategic government initiatives have fuelled remarkable growth for the Indian economy despite pandemic-induced challenges. The Governments ambitious vision of transforming India into a developed country by 2047 further underscores its commitment to sustainable economic advancement.

Some of the key drivers of this growth include strong domestic consumption and investment, alongside focussed efforts to bolster manufacturing through initiatives like the PLI scheme. The PLI scheme has already showcased

significant success, driving investments, boosting exports, and creating employment across multiple sectors. Some of the notable achievements in this regard include reduced dependency on imports in pharmaceuticals and enhanced domestic sourcing in food processing.

Looking ahead, the Indian economy is poised for continued expansion due to its resilience and the ongoing reforms and strategic investments. At the same time, prudent policymaking, development of physical and digital infrastructure, and improvements in reforms and processes are crucial for enhancing the competitiveness of the domestic industry and driving sustainable growth. This pursuit of economic prosperity holds the potential to enhance the quality of life for its citizens and fulfil their aspirations for a better future.

(Source: World Economic Forum, IMF, OECD)

Industry OverView

Specialty Chemical Industry

Specialty Chemicals are specific molecules or combinations designed to provide unique performance or functionality in various industries. This includes automotive, construction, electronics, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, flavours and fragrances, specialty polymers, paper and pulp, mining, and industrial sectors.

The year 2024 looks promising for global chemical industry. Despite challenges in 2022 and 2023, the industry is set to rebound with moderate growth. Rising demand, favourable regulations, and a focus on sustainability, decarbonisation, digitalisation, and innovation are creating a strong foundation for future growth and success. The industry is expected to undergo a transformation with a focus on sustainable practices, energy transition, digital initiatives, innovative technologies, and changing geopolitical scenarios. To remain successful in such a scenario, there is a need for companies to adopt steps such as de-globalisation and supply chain localisation. In light of increased geopolitical concerns, companies must focus on risk mitigation, ensuring business continuity, implementing just-in-time delivery practices, developing precise plant footprints and supply chain strategies.

The Indian chemicals industry ranks 6th in production and 14th in exports globally. Valued at US$ 220 billion, it is projected to grow by approximately 9% annually during 2020-25, reaching US$ 300 billion by 2025. The sector is expected to reach the US$ 1 trillion mark by 2040.

The specialty chemicals sector is also instrumental in reshaping the economy due to the rising demand for value- added niche products. This includes dyes and pigments, polymers, surfactants, textile chemicals, water chemicals, and personal care chemicals. This market also has a high research and development budget, with players consistently focussing on new product development. The degree of innovation in this market continues to remain at a moderate to high level, as these chemicals are function-specific products requiring continuous innovation.

As the global chemical industry continues to evolve and adapt to new challenges and opportunities, sustainability, innovation, and adaptability will be key drivers of success. Companies that can effectively navigate the changing landscape and embrace these principles are likely to thrive in the years ahead, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for the industry.

Categorising the Specialty Chemical Segment

Segment Global Market Size (2030 Estimated) CAGR (from 2023-2030) End-Users Market Barrier Market Growth Dyes and Pigments US$ 57.8 billion 5.3% Textile, Paints, and Coatings G? Polymers US$ 1046.15 billion 4.7% Automotive and Pipes Gl G\ Surfactants US$ 67.92 billion 4.8% Home and Personal Care G? G\ Textile Chemicals US$ 36.12 billion 4.7% Apparel G? Gl Water Chemicals US$ 42.33 billion 4.4% Water Treatment G) Personal Care Chemicals US$ 20,399.2 million 6.3% Cosmetics and Hair Care Gi Gl Construction Chemicals US$ 83.2 billion 10.3% Real Estate and Infrastructure ra Gl

Preview of the Industries Ahead

Home and Personal Care Chemicals (HPCC)

Fastest growing sector expecting a growth of 6.70% CAGR over the next 5 years

Animal, Health, and Nutrition

Expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023-30

Pet Care Industry

Estimated to reach US$ 24.59 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%

Textile Specialty Chemical

Anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-30

Surfactants

Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-28

Water Chemicals

Expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-30

Home and Personal Care Chemicals

People are increasingly adopting a healthier and cleaner lifestyle. As a result, there is a growing global focus on personal and home hygiene. The home healthcare market was valued at US$ 373.56 billion in 2023-24 and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.81% during 2024-33. This has led to an increased demand for laundry, surface, and toilet care products, both for personal and commercial use.

The home care industry is inclusive of household and industrial and institutional (I&I) segments, with products used for home and industrial cleaning, personal beauty, health, and hygiene. There is an increasing emphasis across manufacturers on both the quality of cleaning and on making it environmentally sustainable. The increase in the demand for cleaning products can be attributed to rapid urbanisation, especially in developing countries, as well as the rising awareness around health and hygiene.

Consumers on the other hand are focussing on personal hygiene as well as reducing the risk of infections in their surroundings. There is a growing emphasis on personal care products driven by social media awareness about skin health. Consumers are also increasingly seeking multi-purpose products. There is also a wide availability of affordable personal care products which is further driving market demand for personal care ingredients.

Manufacturers are tapping into this substantial growth potential by creating environmentally friendly formulations that are safe to dispose of. They are adopting components

such as acetic acid, citrus oils, ethanol, and plant extracts in the manufacturing process. In this light, the environmental regulations in developed countries on eco-friendly ingredients are expected to influence developing countries, sustaining this trend. Additionally, there is a rising demand for non-hazardous and bio-based home care products due to heightened consumer awareness of environmental issues and health risks. Manufacturers are investing in research and development of eco-friendly chemicals for various applications, ranging from detergents to air fresheners.

Cosmetics and Skincare Chemicals Market

The cosmetics and Skincare chemicals market is forecast to reach US$14.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Various chemicals such as exfoliants, formaldehyde, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, colorants, and alcohols are used for cosmetics and toiletry products. These chemicals are used in cosmetics, skincare, and hair care products, fragrances and perfumes, and bathing products, among others.

(Source:https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/01/25/2816284/0/en/Home-Care-Chemicals-Market-Set-to-Reach-US-

34-6-Billion-by-2033-According-to-Persistence-Market-Research.html)

r a

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2022 to 2032 (in US$ Billion)

Growth Drivers for the Home and Personal Care Chemicals Industry

Import of substantial share of cosmetics by Europe and North America leading to higher demand for chemicals in this region Increased demand for personal care products due to a growing middle class, ageing populations, and increased urbanisation

Increasing health concerns among all the sectors of society irrespective of age Demand for skin and hair care, and cosmetics goods driven by societys emphasis on beauty and personal appearance

Cultural variables such as grooming customs, beauty standards, and traditional medicines shaping consumer tastes and demand for specific personal care products

Opportunities Ahead

The HPCC industry is introducing new and sustainable chemistries, which are more diversified and beneficial for the environment. This trend is expected to drive significant growth in the industrys future. The strategy of this industry revolves around enhancing profitability. This will be done through a streamlined product portfolio, reducing expenses and formulation costs with R&D support, and innovating with green solutions for sustainability. Through partnerships with Unitop and Tristar, who have ethoxylation technology, the Company aims to strengthen its position in this market further.

Textile Speciality Chemicals

Textile chemicals are employed throughout the manufacturing process, from fibre pre-treatment to textile finishing. The production of textile chemicals involves multiple steps, including washing, scouring, mercerising, dyeing, printing, and finishing. The textile chemicals market in India is anticipated to register a CAGR of approximately 11% during 2023-28. These specialised chemicals are utilised in the dyeing and processing of textiles to impart specific properties to a range of end products, including clothing, bedding, carpets, and industrial textiles. India is the worlds second-largest producer and exporter of textiles, with a market value of US$ 37.11 billion.

Growth Drivers for Textile Speciality Chemicals

Comparative advantage enjoyed by India in terms of

skilled workforce and cost of production, relative to

major textile producers globally

Surge in textile demand due to the exponential growth

of e-commerce, widespread digitisation, expanding

demographic of youth, rapid urbanisation, and improved

living standards, among others

Increase in fashion awareness coupled with a strong

demand for diverse textile offerings

Expected surge in the manufacturing demand due to the

adoption of the China+1 procurement strategy

Increasing demand for home d?cor and flooring

solutions, and specialised textiles

Opportunities Ahead

The latest advancement in the textile industry is Green Chemistry. Rossari has been pioneering novel concepts centred on renewable energy.

This initiative aims to develop sustainable processing methods for the textile industry. The range of products that Rossari offers include products for pre- treatment, dyeing and printing, finishing, as well as specialty chemicals. The division leverages its R&D and innovation to develop and market a wide range of value- added products. The Companys rapid growth has enabled it to emerge as the largest textile company in India and it strives to expand to other global textile centres.

Animal, Health and Nutrition

To enhance the nutritional quality of feed and positively impact animal healthcare, livestock feed includes additives beyond traditional materials such as grains, crops, silage, and residues. Livestock breeders face mounting pressure due to the ever-growing demand for animal meat and related products, necessitating increased productivity in their livestock. The dietary requirements of animals include macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, eubiotics, and amino acids. With demographic shifts facilitating access to the feed and additives market even in remote areas, there is a burgeoning demand. Some factors for this include concerns around animal well-being, sustainable farming, and the need for proper nutrition.

Based on the nutrient type, the global animal nutrition market is divided into antioxidants, EU biotics, carotenoids, fibre, amino acids, enzymes, medicated feed additives, fatty acids, lipids, minerals, and vitamins, among others.

Consumers are focussing on improving the quality of animal feed due to better awareness. This is further expected to enhance growth and performance and ensure sustainability of livestock. The emphasis on feed quality corresponds to a global rise in demand for animal protein as consumers increasingly prioritise health-conscious choices in animal-based foods. Feed additives play a crucial role in this landscape by supplementing animal feed to optimise growth performance and improve physiological functions. This makes feed additives integral to enriching animal nutrition. The global animal nutrition market is poised to grow from US$ 40.74 billion in 2022 to US$ 55.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period (2023-2030).

Growth Drivers for Animal, Health, and Nutrition

Demand for highly specialised ingredients due to specialised and premium animal nutrition Double demand for protein over the next 40 years due to changing diets

Need for alternatives to antibiotics due to antibiotic resistance and regulations

Upsurge in the demand for pet grooming products due to increase in cash flow and rising popularity of pet grooming products

Growing popularity of pet parenting, especially in nuclear families

Opportunities Ahead

We are expanding our capabilities by entering into the in- house production of few unique product molecules which will give us a competitive edge in the Poultry, Dairy, and Aqua markets.

(Source: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/ animal-nutrition-market)

Agrochemicals

Agrochemicals are chemicals that help manage pests, weeds, and diseases and improve crop growth. They include fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. There are almost 10,000+ types of plant-eating insects, and agrochemicals are the final external protection for crops.

The Indian agrochemical industry has experienced significant growth over the past few years due to the rising demand for food and increasing adoption of modern farming techniques. India ranks fourth in agrochemical production globally. The agrochemicals market size in India is expected to grow from US$ 7.90 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.58 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.75%. The consumption trend of agrochemicals in India has been on the rise due to several factors such as increasing population, changing consumption patterns, and the need to improve crop productivity. With the population expected to reach 1.66 billion by 2050 and the need to meet the growing demand for food products, there is a significant pressure on the agriculture sector to enhance production. This has led to an increased use of agrochemicals to combat pest attacks, diseases, and improve crop yields.

According to WTO, India has emerged as the second- largest exporter of agrochemicals in the world after China. The export of agrochemicals from India reached a new peak of US$ 5.5 billion for 2022-23, up from US$ 2.6 billion in 2017-18. The industry has the potential to tap the emerging export markets, primarily in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.

The size of the global agrochemicals market was conservatively projected to be over US$ 229.63 billion in 2023. By the end of 2023, it is expected to reach US$ 305.63 billion at a CAGR of about 2.92%.

Growth Drivers for Agrochemical Industry

Backward integration of production processes driving Indian companies to invest in the production of off-patent molecules and reducing their reliance on imports from China

Increasing awareness among farmers around the benefits of using agrochemicals for crop protection and yield enhancement

Governmental push for sustainable agriculture and initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Soil Health Card Scheme Focus on precision agriculture and the use of smart agrochemicals for optimising crop management

Opportunities

The agrochemicals industry has the potential to tap into emerging export markets in regions like Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America, offering avenues for expansion and growth.

Advancements in technology, including precision farming and biotechnology, can help improve productivity, enhance quality, and reduce the dependence on agrochemicals. This can further open up new growth possibilities.

The strategic acquisition of Unitop has brought significant synergy to Rossari in the agrochemicals segment. The Company has gained access to Unitops extensive expertise in agrochemical formulations, thereby enhancing its capabilities in this segment.

Surfactant Industry

Surfactants are versatile Chemical compounds that reduce the surface tensi?n between substances, such as liquids and solids or different liquids, by containing molecules with hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water- repelling) ends. This unique structure allows them to interact with both water and oily substances, and perform various functions. The global surfactants market was expected to grow from US$ 43.5 billion in 2022 to US$

57.8 billion by 2028. The Asia-Pacific regi?n is the largest consumer, accounting for 38% of the world market share. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness around personal hygiene and cleanliness, further driving the demand for personal and household cleaning products. This has also significantly boosted the market for surfactants.

The market for surfactants in India is expanding at a rapid pace, driven by factors such as favourable government policies and rising domestic demand in chemical end-use sectors like agriculture, consumer and retail, infrastructure, auto and electronics, and healthcare. The Indian surfactant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032, reaching US$ 3.5 billion by 2032.

Indias primary end-user industries for surfactants are household care, personal care, and industrial cleaning. The industrial cleaning segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers for Surfactant Industry

Increasing interest in sustainable technologies prompting a shift towards substitutes in petroleum- based synthetic products

Notable uptick in household consumption across various sectors, including agrochemicals, textiles, as well as elastomers and plastics

Opportunities Ahead

Rossaris most recent innovation involves the production of a biosurfactant through fermentation. This pilot plant enables the Company to seed the market and test the demand for sustainable surfactant solutions. Furthermore, recent collaborations have significantly benefitted Rossaris HPCC segment, particularly in Specialty Surfactants and Non-Agro Surfactants, resulting in notable growth.

(Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ silicone-market https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market- Reports/biosurfactants-market-493.html

https://www.seair.co.in/blog/anionic-surfactant-global-trade-

market-share-size-and-growth-report.aspx#:~:text=The%20

Indian%20surfactant%20market%20is,personal%20care%2C%20

and%20industrial%20cleaning.)

Ethoxylates Market

The global ethoxylates market has experlenced robust growth in recent years, driven by demand from various industries such as surfactants, textiles, agriculture, and diverse industrial applications. This growth trend is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach US$ 14.32 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5%, and US$ 17.47 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include the availability of raw materials, increased utilisation in the energy sector, global trade influences, ongoing innovation, and a changing regulatory landscape. Key trends in the market include product innovation and differentiation, building resilience in supply chains, creating versatile household cleaning products, and formulating environmentally friendly products for the personal care sector.

One of the primary drivers of growth in the ethoxylates market is the escalating demand from the oil and gas sector, particularly in drilling fluids. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a significant increase in global oil consumption by 2026, further driving demand for ethoxylates in this sector.

Growth Drivers

The ethoxylates market is poised for growth due to the anticipated surge in industrialisation

In economies transitioning to extensive mechanisation and increased manufacturing activities, ethoxylates are pivotal in various industries

Product innovation is a significant trend shaping the ethoxylates market

Major industry players are leveraging strategic partnerships to strengthen their presence in the ethoxylates market

(Source: https://www.researchandmarkets.com/ reports/5785754/ethoxylates-global-market-report)

Opportunities

Expansion within the HPPC division, including the incorporation of mixed Ethoxylates and Propoxylates defoamers into our product range.

Leveraging partnerships with Unitop and Tristar, renowned for their ethoxylation technology, to enhance our market position and offerings in this segment.

Silicone Market

Silicone is widely used in the construction industry due to its weather resistant, highly stable, and inert and high-water repellent properties. It is used in conjugation with several materials such as marble, glass, concrete, aluminium, steel, and polymers, particularly in residential and commercial constructions. It is also used in construction of roads, bridges, pipelines, oil rigs, and industrial units.

Silicon is increasingly being used in electric vehicles (EVs) and health and personal care applications. This is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The global silicon market size was estimated at US$ 21.33 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.0% during 2024-30.

Growth Drivers

Growing demand for silicon in various end-user industries, including personal care, consumer goods, industrial processes, and construction

Continuous product innovation and ongoing technological developments

Rising population, increasing urbanisation, and rapid industrial growth

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the primary consumer of silicon, commanding the largest market share. The significant growth observed in countries like China,

India, and Japan has been a key driving force behind the expansion of the silicon market in the region over recent years.

(Source: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ industry-reports/silicone-market)

Opportunities

Romakk identified an opportunity in silicon by transitioning from importing silicon oils to domestic manufacturing. This strategic shift enhances supply security, ensures quality control, and broadens their product portfolio to encompass silicon-based lubricants. The company anticipates that this strategy will bolster margins and incentivise the sale of higher-margin products.

About the Rossari Group

The Rossari Group comprises Rossari Biotech Limited as the parent company, along with its subsidiaries and acquisitions. These include Unitop Chemicals Private Limited, Tristar Intermediates Private Limited, Buzil Rossari Private Limited, Rossari Consumer Products Private Limited and Romakk Chemicals Private Limited, & Rossari Bangladesh Limited. Together, the Rossari Group operates as a diversified conglomerate, offering a wide range of specialty chemicals and solutions to cater to various industrial sectors. With a strong focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Rossari Group has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across multiple industries.

Rossari Biotech (also referred to as Rossari or the Company), is a prominent player in Indias chemical manufacturing sector, specialising in producing specialty chemicals. With over 25+ years of industry experience, the Company has successfully introduced more than 4,282+ products tailored to various sectors such as specialty and performance chemicals, as well as animal health and nutrition. Rossaris extensive product range is trusted by customers across diverse industries, reflecting their confidence in its sustainable and reliable offerings. The Company prioritises customer satisfaction, leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable manufacturing practices. It is committed to achieving sustainability and stability while delivering efficient and effective solutions. Rossaris product portfolio spans home, personal care, and performance chemicals (HPPC), textile specialty chemicals (TSC), and animal health and nutrition (AHN) industries

Unitop Chemicals Private Limited

Unitop Chemicals Private Limited, specialises in manufacturing surfactants and specialty chemicals.

The company has established itself in various sectors, including agrochemicals, oil and gas, textiles, pharmaceuticals, rubber, and personal care. Unitop has two manufacturing sites in India and is strategically expanding its ethoxylation capacity. Unitop has a joint venture, Hextar Unitop Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with Hextar Chemicals Sdn Bhd of Malaysia, which produces specialty chemicals for various industries. The companys R&D wing focuses on quality standardisation and product improvement. With marketing networks in major Indian cities and overseas, Unitop serves a global clientele in industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, textiles, and personal care products.

Tristar Intermediates Pr?vate Limited

Tristar Intermediates Private Limited, a leading company in India, specialises in perfumery Chemicals, speciality Chemicals, dye intermediates, and high-tech distillation facilities. With over 22 years of experience, Tristar has a product range that includes intermediates for disperse dyes, aroma chemicals, and speciality chemicals. These products are utilised across industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles, paints, automotive, and agro-chemicals. Tristar boasts efficient customer care, ensuring swift, flexible, and cost-effective Services globally. The companys three production units are located in a Chemical Zone with a common effluent treatment plant at GIDC, Sarigam in Gujarat, India. These units cater to reputed companies and MNCs in India, Europe, USA, and the Far East.

Buzil Rossari Private Limited

Buzil Rossari Private Limited has evolved over the years into a dynamic and customer-centric organisation, transitioning from a German collaboration to a leading player in its market segment. This transformation has been driven by a strong emphasis on disruptive innovation, which has propelled the company to the number two position in its segment. The company has identified key market gaps and ?ntroduced a wide range of complementary products, including cleaning Chemicals, vapourising products, disinfectants, surgical products, and other cleaning accessories. This comprehensive product offering has positioned the company as a one-stop solution provider for all hygiene needs.

Rossari Consumer Products Private Limited

Rossari Consumer Products Private Limited specialises in pet care and offers a diverse range of products, including natural pet shampoos, powders, deodorisers, sprays, creams, and cleaning liquids for kennels and floors to support pet wellness. Additionally, the company has launched a new line of pet treats under the brand Hunger Fills and nutritious diet meals under the brand Sniffy.

Romakk Chemicals Private Limited

Romakk Chemicals Private Limited, established in April 2021, specialises in the manufacturing and sale of silicon and silicon-based derivatives and emulsions derived from basic silicon polymers.

The company serves various industries with its wide range of products. It is a joint venture between Rossari Biotech, McCoy, and KK Chemicals, bringing together the expertise and experience of these groups in the field of specialty silicons in India for over 25 years. Romakk has recently achieved a significant milestone by completing the R&D work for in-house production of silicon oils and lubricants, marking a successful backward integration into a critical raw material segment.

Rossari Biotech Limited Business Sector OverView

Home, Personal Care, and Performance Chemicals

The Company is a leading producer of specialty Chemicals, and is experiencing rapid growth in the HPPC sector. The increasing demand in Indias personal care chemical market, notably from Tier I and Tier II cities, signifies a growing awareness of health, hygiene, and personal care. With an extensive portfolio of over 550 product categories, the Companys specialty chemicals are widely used in industries such as FMCG, paints, inks, cosmetics, soaps, detergents, coatings, ceramics, tiles, water treatment chemicals, and pulp and paper. The Company is expanding its offerings to include water treatment formulations and institutional cleaning chemical formulations.

By adopting an own design manufacturing (ODM) strategy, the Company is able to swiftly customise products for various applications, facilitating diversification across multiple customer segments. With a focus on fostering a culture of continuous learning, Rossari emphasises on the synergy between preparedness and opportunity for achieving success. The acquisitions of Unitop and Tristar have brought synergies across the agrochemicals and oil and gas segments, while the personal care range offers cross-selling opportunities. The Company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services that meet the needs of its customers.

Textile Specialty Chemicals

Rossari is a key player in the textile chemicals sector, providing solutions that enhance fabric properties like sweat absorption, antimicrobial features, wrinkle and stain resistance, desired texture, and finish. The Company is committed to expanding its range of sustainable and value-added specialty chemicals, focussing on solutions that improve the hydrophilic, antibacterial, flame-retardant, aromatic, water-repellent, and UV-absorption qualities of textiles. With a comprehensive product portfolio, Rossari offers solutions for thread, yarn, and man-made fibre manufacturing, as well as digital printing, fabric processing,

dyeing auxiliaries, and garment finishing, covering the entire textile value chain. Their expertise lies in the strong R&D team, technical knowledge, and extensive experience in the specialty chemicals sector, all of which support its innovative approach to product development.

Animal Health and Nutrition

Rossari acknowledges the significance of animals in biodiversity and values the emotional bond people share with them. Consequently, the Company considers it a responsibility to contribute to their welfare. Rossaris animal health and nutrition (AHN) segment focuses on manufacturing essential products for animal well-being. These include products for dietary requirements of animals, including macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, eubiotics, and amino acids. In the pet care space, the Company produces approximately 75 products, including weaning, new-born care, adult pet care, poultry feed supplements and additives, pet grooming, and pet snacks. These offerings play a crucial role in maintaining animal health and enhancing their performance. The Company distributes these products to retailers through distributors, while its poultry feed products are supplied via a business- to-business model.

Business: Strengths and Opportunities

Rossari offers customised solutions to its customers supported by research, adaptability, sustainability, and operational excellence.

tVersatile Leader in Specialty Chemicals

Rossari is one of Indias fastest-growing specialty chemicals manufacturers, excelling in the HPPC sector. With a commitment to tailored solutions, the Company serves diverse industries, including FMCG, home & personal care, cosmetics, pulp & paper, ceramics, agrochemicals, and oil and gas. The Companys extensive portfolio includes key product groups such as soaps & detergents, ink, paints & coatings, ceramic & tiles, pulp and paper, cements, water treatment chemicals, aroma chemicals, and agrochemicals. Additionally, Rossari caters to the animal health sector with a range of over 82+ products, including poultry feed supplements, additives, including vitamin premix, acidifiers, disinfectants, enzymes, trace minerals, and liquid essential oils. In the realm of pet care, Rossari provides grooming and care products. The Company also has the distinction of being one of the leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals in India. It offers specialised chemical solutions across the entire textile value chain, spanning thread, yarn, and man-made fibre production, digital printing, fabric processing, dyeing auxiliaries, and garment finishing. With its comprehensive range of offerings and a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Rossari continues to make significant strides in the specialty chemicals landscape.

Strategic Expansion to Drive Future Growth

In a strategic move towards future readiness, the company announced the expansion of its facility at Dahej in the previous quarter. This expansion aims to facilitate the introduction of new products in the core HPPC segment. Additionally, in response to the growing demand in sectors such as agrochemicals, home and personal care, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals, the Company has also initiated the expansion of the Ethoxylation capacity at the Dahej facility of Unitop. With a total Capital Expenditure of 1,780 million, these expansions are expected to be a significant driver for Rossari, contributing significantly to our long-term growth trajectory.

Robust Distributor and Client Engagement Strategy

Rossari has adopted a multi-faceted approach to engage with both distributors and clients effectively. By building direct touch-points with numerous clients and diversifying the customer base, the Company has reduced concentration risk and expanded its reach across domestic and international markets.

Rossari actively engages directly with its vast customer network comprising over 1,000 multinational, regional, and local companies. Offering an impressive range of 4,282+ products, the Company has nurtured lasting relationships with many of these customers, some spanning 15+ years. With an expanding client base, Rossari is increasingly venturing into new segments. Simultaneously, distributors are prioritising demand servicing to ensure prompt and efficient fulfillment of client needs. This dual emphasis on demand generation and servicing is propelling the Companys growth and bolstering customer satisfaction.

Focus on Green and Sustainable Chemical Solutions

Rossari specialises in producing environmentally benign substitutes to replace legacy and harmful products, with a strong focus on green, sustainable, and cost- neutral solutions. By minimising the carbon footprint of manufacturing processes while maximising customer benefits, the Company is aggressively embracing sustainability in all aspects of its business operations. This commitment to sustainability not only aligns with their values but also accelerates their growth trajectory. As the Company continue to prioritise eco-friendly alternatives it is poised to make a significant impact on both the industry and the environment.

Robust R&D Capabilities

Rossari boasts cutting-edge R&D facilities along with robust manufacturing capabilities. The fusion of advanced chemistry and diligent research has emerged as a major driver for the Companys growth , and this is expected to continue. Rossaris R&D capabilities encompass synthesis research, formulation and development, as well as technical services, ensuring the provision of tailored, innovative, and cost-effective solutions to customers within accelerated timelines. The Companys R&D infrastructure spans across Mumbai, Dahej and Silvassa spearheaded by a proficient and dedicated team. Rossaris strategically positioned Centre of Excellence in IIT Mumbai, serves as a testament to the Companys commitment to innovation. This state-of-

the-art certified laboratory is fully equipped with advanced research and testing apparatus, amplifying the Companys pursuit of excellence in product development and customer service.

Rossaris strategy, revolves around harnessing its R&D capabilities and principles of intelligent chemistry to pioneer new business ventures. These are anchored on the core chemistries: enzymes, silicons, acrylics, ethoxylates and surfactants. Aligned with this strategic approach, the dedicated R&D teams across Mumbai, Dahej, and Silvassa continuously explore opportunities to introduce innovative products, with a strong focus on sustainability and eco- friendliness.

STRATEGIC GROWTH LEVERS

1 Augmenting product portfolio with enhanced emphasis on green solutions

2 Enriching customer experience through innovation-backed solutions

3 Seeding new business lines

4 Increasing wallet share across existing customer base while also tapping into new customer segments

5 Inorganic growth through strategic value-accretive acquisitions

6 Maintaining financial discipline

Financial Review of the Year

Rossaris financial performance in 2023-24 was robust, driven by strong growth across key divisions including Phenoxy, Institutional Cleaning, Paints, and Home and Personal Care.

Revenue from operations stood at 18,305.58 million, reflecting a steady increase from the previous years 16,558.81 million. The Companys EBITDA also saw healthy growth, reaching 2,497.55 million compared to 2230.24 million in 2022-23. Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at 1,306.89 million, showing a notable improvement from 1,072.57 million in 2022-23. Additionally, the Earnings per Share (EPS) (Diluted) increased to 23.62 from 19.38 in 2022-23. Overall, these results demonstrate the Companys strong performance and growth trajectory in 2023-24.

Ratios of the Company on Consolidated Basis

Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 Variance Remarks Current Ratio (in times) 2.0 2.1 (4.76)% Debt-to-Equity Ratio 0.1 0.1 - Debt Service Coverage Ratio 9.9 48.3 (79.50)% Due to increased principle repayment on long-term debt in current year. Return on Equity Ratio (in times) 0.1 0.1 - Inventory Turnover Ratio (in times) 7.7 8.7 11.49% Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio (in times) 4.7 5.0 (6.00)% Net Profit Ratio (in %) 7.1 6.5 9.23% Operating Profit (in %) 10.3 9.7 6.19%

Key Business Developments in 2023-24

The Company acquired the remaining 16% stake in its subsidiary, Tristar Intermediates, during the year

The Company transitioned to SAP S/4 HANA across the group, going live across all six group companies and multiple locations

The Company announced the expansion of its facility at Dahej by 20,000 MTPA. It will enable the Company to enter new domains within the HPPC segment

The Company is also augmenting the ethoxylation capacity at Unitop Chemicals With the planned expansion of an additional 30,000 MTPA aims to meet future demand

Dividend

The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of 0.50 per share for 2023-24. Please see Rossari-Dividend Distribution Policy on the Companys website for more information on dividend distribution policy.

Risk Management, Audit, and interna! Control

Rossari places significant emphasis on audit and internal control as integral components of its business model as a leading specialty Chemicals manufacturing company in India. The Company has implemented a comprehensive risk management system to identify and manage risks associated with its business activities. This methodology supports decision-making processes, minimises potential losses, enhances uncertainty management, and optimises commercial opportunities to achieve its goals. The Risk Management Committee, chaired by Mr. Sunil Chari and represented by Mr. Edward Menezes, Mr. Goutam Bhattacharya (upto 5th December, 2023), Ms. Esha Achan (w.e.f. 21st October, 2023), and Mr. Mikhail Menezes, ensures the development and evaluation of risk management processes, including risk identification, classification, assessment, prioritisation, mitigation, and tracking/reporting mechanisms, in compliance with SEBI regulations.

To track and evaluate the development of the following processes:

Rossari has implemented a robust internal control system to ensure coordinated operations, asset security, fraud prevention, accurate financial records, and timely financial reporting. The Company has established appropriate financial controls tailored to its size and complexity. Its internal audit function covers all units and subsidiaries, evaluating control systems and providing recommendations to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Rossari has sound risk management procedures, flexible pricing strategies, and a diverse client base, enabling effective management of uncertainties and protecting stakeholders interests.

Risk impact Mitigation Demand Risk Any reduction in demand or consumption offtake in some business units could be detrimental to the Companys operations and prospects. The Company has cultivated strong relationships with numerous clients and distributors over the years, operating across three distinct business divisions to serve a variety of end-user sectors. To further strengthen its presence in these industries, the Company is consistently focussed on expanding into new business lines within key chemistries. This strategic approach bodes well for the Companys growth prospects, especially considering factors such as rising disposable income, favourable demographics, and other supportive fundamentals that are expected to facilitate steady economic expansion. Client Concentration risk An excessive reliance on a small number of clients could negatively impact the Companys operations and prospects. Rossari has a broad customer base exceeding 1,000 clients, comprising multinational corporations, domestic firms, and local businesses, all of which play a crucial role in the overall revenue. The Companys diverse business divisions enable it to cater to a wide range of customers. To expand its customer base, Rossari is actively exploring new business lines within its core chemistry. Raw Material Risk n-@i Any disruption in the supply or considerable fluctuation in raw material costs could have a detrimental effect on the Companys business and financial operations. The Company has implemented a robust risk management structure to mitigate the impact of raw material volatility. In the event of significant supply limitations or unexpected cost volatility, Rossari may switch between sets of raw materials to maintain high-quality formulations and consistent performance metrics. Additionally, the Company can pass on price increases to customers if their engagements are solution-based. With less than 10% of sales dependent on imports, Rossari is exploring the possibility of sourcing raw materials domestically in the future to further protect itself from raw material price volatility. Manufacturing Operations Risk Manufacturing capacity slowdowns, disruptions, or shutdowns could negatively impact the Companys business operations. The Companys manufacturing facilities in Silvassa and Dahej are equipped with adaptable capacities for producing powders, granules, and liquids. They can switch capacity between categories of items for home care, personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals, and animal health and nutrition products. This flexibility reduces the risk of manufacturing slowdowns or shutdowns at any one facility, ensuring the Company can produce any of these items at any time at either plant. Additionally, these facilities offer a wide variety of testing and packaging options. Quality Assurance and Certifications Risk The Companys ability to draw in new and repeat clients could be significantly impacted due to quality issues, or issues due to lack of proper certifications. Rossari follows environmentally friendly production procedures and promotes sustainability and eco-friendliness in all aspects of its corporate activities. The R&D and production facilities of the Company adhere to the necessary quality requirements and are compliant with generally accepted manufacturing practices. Regulatory Risk si The Company operates under established regulations, and the possibility that its products may not be compliant with them could have a negative effect on the Companys operations and sales. Rossari actively collaborates with all regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with legal standards. An external and internal auditor regularly assesses the Companys financial structure and controls, submitting their findings to the Audit Committee.

Human Resources

As of 31st March, 2024, Rossari has a total workforce of 2,155. The Company strongly emphasises on finding and retaining qualified employees who can be trained to build a solid talent pipeline. Rossari conducts training programmes focussed on fostering learning and deepening understanding of the business and industry. As a people- centric company, Rossari is committed to upskilling talent and supporting employees in their personal and professional growth. Throughout the year, the Company conducts training sessions covering every stage of the hiring process. Rossari is dedicated to supporting internal talent and promoting cross-functional knowledge while ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for all employees. The Company recognises the integral role of its employees in achieving its growth goals.

Rossari has implemented a whistle-blower policy to encourage employees to report instances of unethical behaviour, fraud, or conduct violations. The policy ensures that no employee faces retaliation or harassment for reporting such situations. Oversight of the whistle-blower policy is provided by the Board of Directors, and the policy is available on Rossaris website at: www.rossari.com.

Internal Controls

The Companys internal control systems are prepared to suit the nature of the business, operational scale, and complexity, regularly tested and certified by Statutory and Internal Auditors. These systems encompass all offices, factories, and key business areas. The Company has implemented procedures to ensure business operations are orderly and efficient, including compliance with policies, asset protection, and fraud and error prevention and detection.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Annual Report may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the Companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, availability and prices of inputs, changes in government regulations and tax laws, economic developments in India and other countries where the Company operates, litigation, industrial relations, and other incidental factors.