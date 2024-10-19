Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM No. 01/2024-25) of the Members of the Company on Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), along with draft Notice convening the meeting to be issued to the Members for seeking approval for the matters as stated in the Notice of EGM. Intimation for Book Closure for Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on Monday 11th November, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024) Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 11, 2024 along with summary of Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)