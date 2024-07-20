The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results and Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Final Dividend of 25% (i.e. Re. 0.50/- per share) on Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Information regarding Book closure and record date for payment of Final dividend will be intimated separately. The Board of Directors have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Record date for the purpose of the AGM and payment of Final Dividend is Friday, August 16, 2024. Rossari Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer of books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 23, 2024 for the purpose of Final Dividend and AGM. Rossari Biotech Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Final Dividend and Annual General Meeting is August 16, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)