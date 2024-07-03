iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

487
(-1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open497.9
  • Day's High497.9
  • 52 Wk High693.4
  • Prev. Close495.3
  • Day's Low486.7
  • 52 Wk Low 452.3
  • Turnover (lac)8.9
  • P/E57.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value155.83
  • EPS8.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)476.48
  • Div. Yield0.51
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

497.9

Prev. Close

495.3

Turnover(Lac.)

8.9

Day's High

497.9

Day's Low

486.7

52 Week's High

693.4

52 Week's Low

452.3

Book Value

155.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

476.48

P/E

57.54

EPS

8.53

Divi. Yield

0.51

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 45.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.81

9.85

9.78

9.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.96

125.03

90.46

75.24

Net Worth

150.77

134.88

100.24

85.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

66.1

62.81

69.29

38.43

yoy growth (%)

5.23

-9.35

80.28

10.51

Raw materials

-20.84

-17.53

-14.38

-14.47

As % of sales

31.53

27.91

20.75

37.65

Employee costs

-8.35

-7.36

-5.38

-3.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

22.1

25.84

35.17

9.76

Depreciation

-1.66

-1.78

-2.06

-1.94

Tax paid

-5.38

-4.81

-11.18

-1.15

Working capital

-3.09

5.33

25.13

-1.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.23

-9.35

80.28

10.51

Op profit growth

-12.37

-28.6

204.2

23.99

EBIT growth

-14.37

-26.47

249.56

35.1

Net profit growth

-20.49

-12.3

238.35

47.74

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016

Gross Sales

104.03

110.56

66.11

62.82

35.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.03

110.56

66.11

62.82

35.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.08

Other Income

2.56

2.75

1.82

2.55

0.36

View Annually Results

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Amit M Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajendra Chhabra

Independent Director

Ambrish Keshav Dalal

Independent Director

Kejal Pandya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemaxi Pawar

Independent Director

Dhruv Mehta

Executive Director

Tanmay Godiawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Diamines and Chemicals Limited is a leading producer of Ethyleneamines in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of organic chemicals compounds namely, Ethylene Amines. The Company operate in two business segments, namely speciality chemicals and power generation. It has manufacturing units located at PCC Area, Vadodara. Their products find application in import industry segment like Pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals, dyes & pigments etc. Diamines and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1976. The company commenced their production in the year 1982. They setup the plant with total indigenous R&D and expertise and are placed among the select band of 6 to 8 companies who have proprietary technology for the manufacture of Ethylene amines.During the year 1999-2000, the company added new facilities. Also they added two more products to their earlier product range, namely Piperazine Anhydrous and Piperazine 68% and became only domestic supplier of Piperazine to pharmaceutical and other industries. During the year 2001-02, Alkyl Finance & Trading Ltd amalgamated with the company pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation dated September 1, 2001. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a Windmill at Surajbari, Gandhidham for captive consumption. During the year 2005-06, the company set up another wind mill having capacity of 1.25 MW situated at Dhule, Maharashtra, which will help the company to generate funds out of their power supply to the Maharashtra Stat
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Diamines & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Diamines & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is ₹476.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is 57.54 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamines & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is ₹452.3 and ₹693.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd?

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.74%, 6 Month at -24.38%, 3 Month at -9.90% and 1 Month at -2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.87 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 45.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.