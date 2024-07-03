Summary

Diamines and Chemicals Limited is a leading producer of Ethyleneamines in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of organic chemicals compounds namely, Ethylene Amines. The Company operate in two business segments, namely speciality chemicals and power generation. It has manufacturing units located at PCC Area, Vadodara. Their products find application in import industry segment like Pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals, dyes & pigments etc. Diamines and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1976. The company commenced their production in the year 1982. They setup the plant with total indigenous R&D and expertise and are placed among the select band of 6 to 8 companies who have proprietary technology for the manufacture of Ethylene amines.During the year 1999-2000, the company added new facilities. Also they added two more products to their earlier product range, namely Piperazine Anhydrous and Piperazine 68% and became only domestic supplier of Piperazine to pharmaceutical and other industries. During the year 2001-02, Alkyl Finance & Trading Ltd amalgamated with the company pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation dated September 1, 2001. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a Windmill at Surajbari, Gandhidham for captive consumption. During the year 2005-06, the company set up another wind mill having capacity of 1.25 MW situated at Dhule, Maharashtra, which will help the company to generate funds out of their power supply to the Maharashtra Stat

