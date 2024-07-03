Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹497.9
Prev. Close₹495.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.9
Day's High₹497.9
Day's Low₹486.7
52 Week's High₹693.4
52 Week's Low₹452.3
Book Value₹155.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)476.48
P/E57.54
EPS8.53
Divi. Yield0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.81
9.85
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.96
125.03
90.46
75.24
Net Worth
150.77
134.88
100.24
85.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
66.1
62.81
69.29
38.43
yoy growth (%)
5.23
-9.35
80.28
10.51
Raw materials
-20.84
-17.53
-14.38
-14.47
As % of sales
31.53
27.91
20.75
37.65
Employee costs
-8.35
-7.36
-5.38
-3.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
22.1
25.84
35.17
9.76
Depreciation
-1.66
-1.78
-2.06
-1.94
Tax paid
-5.38
-4.81
-11.18
-1.15
Working capital
-3.09
5.33
25.13
-1.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.23
-9.35
80.28
10.51
Op profit growth
-12.37
-28.6
204.2
23.99
EBIT growth
-14.37
-26.47
249.56
35.1
Net profit growth
-20.49
-12.3
238.35
47.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
104.03
110.56
66.11
62.82
35.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.03
110.56
66.11
62.82
35.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.08
Other Income
2.56
2.75
1.82
2.55
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Amit M Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajendra Chhabra
Independent Director
Ambrish Keshav Dalal
Independent Director
Kejal Pandya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemaxi Pawar
Independent Director
Dhruv Mehta
Executive Director
Tanmay Godiawala
Reports by Diamines & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Diamines and Chemicals Limited is a leading producer of Ethyleneamines in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of organic chemicals compounds namely, Ethylene Amines. The Company operate in two business segments, namely speciality chemicals and power generation. It has manufacturing units located at PCC Area, Vadodara. Their products find application in import industry segment like Pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals, dyes & pigments etc. Diamines and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1976. The company commenced their production in the year 1982. They setup the plant with total indigenous R&D and expertise and are placed among the select band of 6 to 8 companies who have proprietary technology for the manufacture of Ethylene amines.During the year 1999-2000, the company added new facilities. Also they added two more products to their earlier product range, namely Piperazine Anhydrous and Piperazine 68% and became only domestic supplier of Piperazine to pharmaceutical and other industries. During the year 2001-02, Alkyl Finance & Trading Ltd amalgamated with the company pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation dated September 1, 2001. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a Windmill at Surajbari, Gandhidham for captive consumption. During the year 2005-06, the company set up another wind mill having capacity of 1.25 MW situated at Dhule, Maharashtra, which will help the company to generate funds out of their power supply to the Maharashtra Stat
Read More
The Diamines & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹487 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is ₹476.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is 57.54 and 2.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diamines & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diamines & Chemicals Ltd is ₹452.3 and ₹693.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.74%, 6 Month at -24.38%, 3 Month at -9.90% and 1 Month at -2.83%.
