We herewith submit Intimation of 48th Annual General Meeting schedule on July 23, 2024 and Details of Book Closure. We herewith submit Annual Report for the FY 2023-24. We herewith submit the details of outcome of Board meeting. Re-scheduling the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 vide our Board Meeting held on Friday May 24, 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from, July 26, 2024 to August 01, 2024, both days inclusive, being the revised dates for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 48th Annual General Meeting payment of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2024) AGM 01/08/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 10.07.2024) We herewith submit the details of Outcome of the 48th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, August 01, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) We herewith submit the details of Scrutinizer Report received from M/s Sandip Seth and associates dated August 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)