|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
66.1
62.81
69.29
38.43
yoy growth (%)
5.23
-9.35
80.28
10.51
Raw materials
-20.84
-17.53
-14.38
-14.47
As % of sales
31.53
27.91
20.75
37.65
Employee costs
-8.35
-7.36
-5.38
-3.73
As % of sales
12.64
11.72
7.76
9.71
Other costs
-14.86
-12.76
-14.3
-8.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.48
20.32
20.63
22.49
Operating profit
22.03
25.15
35.23
11.58
OPM
33.33
40.04
50.83
30.13
Depreciation
-1.66
-1.78
-2.06
-1.94
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.07
-0.07
-0.31
Other income
1.82
2.55
2.08
0.45
Profit before tax
22.1
25.84
35.17
9.76
Taxes
-5.38
-4.81
-11.18
-1.15
Tax rate
-24.35
-18.61
-31.8
-11.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.72
21.03
23.98
8.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.52
Net profit
16.72
21.03
23.98
7.08
yoy growth (%)
-20.49
-12.3
238.35
47.74
NPM
25.29
33.48
34.61
18.44
