Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

486.5
(0.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:04:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

66.1

62.81

69.29

38.43

yoy growth (%)

5.23

-9.35

80.28

10.51

Raw materials

-20.84

-17.53

-14.38

-14.47

As % of sales

31.53

27.91

20.75

37.65

Employee costs

-8.35

-7.36

-5.38

-3.73

As % of sales

12.64

11.72

7.76

9.71

Other costs

-14.86

-12.76

-14.3

-8.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.48

20.32

20.63

22.49

Operating profit

22.03

25.15

35.23

11.58

OPM

33.33

40.04

50.83

30.13

Depreciation

-1.66

-1.78

-2.06

-1.94

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.07

-0.07

-0.31

Other income

1.82

2.55

2.08

0.45

Profit before tax

22.1

25.84

35.17

9.76

Taxes

-5.38

-4.81

-11.18

-1.15

Tax rate

-24.35

-18.61

-31.8

-11.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.72

21.03

23.98

8.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.52

Net profit

16.72

21.03

23.98

7.08

yoy growth (%)

-20.49

-12.3

238.35

47.74

NPM

25.29

33.48

34.61

18.44

