Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.81
9.85
9.78
9.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.96
125.03
90.46
75.24
Net Worth
150.77
134.88
100.24
85.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.26
3.72
3.8
3.93
Total Liabilities
155.03
138.6
104.04
89.25
Fixed Assets
51.21
48.28
39.43
22.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.63
26.76
12.87
5.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.29
0.26
0.34
Networking Capital
36.05
36.32
11.17
27.75
Inventories
17.31
16.83
2.3
12.54
Inventory Days
12.69
72.86
Sundry Debtors
16.7
22.89
10.02
9.43
Debtor Days
55.32
54.79
Other Current Assets
12.43
9.72
5.66
11.67
Sundry Creditors
-5.36
-7.87
-2.38
-2.87
Creditor Days
13.14
16.67
Other Current Liabilities
-5.03
-5.25
-4.43
-3.02
Cash
37.89
26.96
40.32
32.57
Total Assets
155.03
138.61
104.05
89.27
