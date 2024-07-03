iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

495.7
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

19.19

16.84

29.38

23.03

19.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.19

16.84

29.38

23.03

19.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.66

0.66

0.58

0.61

Total Income

20

17.49

30.04

23.61

20.54

Total Expenditure

15.59

18.2

26

18.31

14.93

PBIDT

4.41

-0.7

4.04

5.3

5.61

Interest

0.06

0.03

-0.01

0.13

0.04

PBDT

4.36

-0.73

4.05

5.17

5.56

Depreciation

0.88

0.86

0.73

0.94

0.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.59

0

0.6

1.34

1.19

Deferred Tax

0.36

0.11

0.51

-0.05

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

2.52

-1.7

2.2

2.95

3.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.46

-1.75

2.25

2.8

3.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.46

-1.75

2.25

2.8

3.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.58

-1.74

2.25

3.01

3.81

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.78

9.78

9.78

9.78

9.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.98

-4.15

13.75

23.01

28.16

PBDTM(%)

22.72

-4.33

13.78

22.44

27.91

PATM(%)

13.13

-10.09

7.48

12.8

18.72

