Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
19.19
16.84
29.38
23.03
19.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.19
16.84
29.38
23.03
19.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.66
0.66
0.58
0.61
Total Income
20
17.49
30.04
23.61
20.54
Total Expenditure
15.59
18.2
26
18.31
14.93
PBIDT
4.41
-0.7
4.04
5.3
5.61
Interest
0.06
0.03
-0.01
0.13
0.04
PBDT
4.36
-0.73
4.05
5.17
5.56
Depreciation
0.88
0.86
0.73
0.94
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.59
0
0.6
1.34
1.19
Deferred Tax
0.36
0.11
0.51
-0.05
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
2.52
-1.7
2.2
2.95
3.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.46
-1.75
2.25
2.8
3.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.46
-1.75
2.25
2.8
3.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.58
-1.74
2.25
3.01
3.81
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.78
9.78
9.78
9.78
9.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.98
-4.15
13.75
23.01
28.16
PBDTM(%)
22.72
-4.33
13.78
22.44
27.91
PATM(%)
13.13
-10.09
7.48
12.8
18.72
No Record Found
