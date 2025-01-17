Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.23
76.56
-8.99
-11.02
Op profit growth
-12.28
463.43
-9.35
-15.49
EBIT growth
-14.28
814.08
-7.69
-17.02
Net profit growth
-20.39
8,355.41
-115.57
-510.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
33.32
39.97
12.52
12.57
EBIT margin
33.55
41.19
7.95
7.84
Net profit margin
25.28
33.42
0.69
-4.07
RoCE
22.96
36.37
5.12
5.29
RoNW
4.51
8.91
0.19
-1.19
RoA
4.32
7.37
0.11
-0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.08
21.46
0.25
0
Dividend per share
3
5
0
0
Cash EPS
15.37
19.63
-1.77
-3.7
Book value per share
102.4
86.86
33.5
33.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.91
12.3
134.6
0
P/CEPS
17.67
13.45
-18.94
-7.33
P/B
2.65
3.04
1
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
9.44
8.16
9.94
9.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.36
-18.64
209.68
371.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.69
48.83
77.81
74.04
Inventory days
40.96
63.1
109.11
114.32
Creditor days
-21.73
-23.76
-32.07
-42.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-259.44
-343.24
-1.02
-0.9
Net debt / equity
-0.4
-0.38
0.45
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
-1.83
-1.28
3.35
3.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.53
-27.91
-60.74
-61.23
Employee costs
-12.64
-11.72
-10.22
-9.09
Other costs
-22.49
-20.38
-16.49
-17.09
