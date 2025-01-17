iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

472.9
(-0.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.23

76.56

-8.99

-11.02

Op profit growth

-12.28

463.43

-9.35

-15.49

EBIT growth

-14.28

814.08

-7.69

-17.02

Net profit growth

-20.39

8,355.41

-115.57

-510.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

33.32

39.97

12.52

12.57

EBIT margin

33.55

41.19

7.95

7.84

Net profit margin

25.28

33.42

0.69

-4.07

RoCE

22.96

36.37

5.12

5.29

RoNW

4.51

8.91

0.19

-1.19

RoA

4.32

7.37

0.11

-0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.08

21.46

0.25

0

Dividend per share

3

5

0

0

Cash EPS

15.37

19.63

-1.77

-3.7

Book value per share

102.4

86.86

33.5

33.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.91

12.3

134.6

0

P/CEPS

17.67

13.45

-18.94

-7.33

P/B

2.65

3.04

1

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

9.44

8.16

9.94

9.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.36

-18.64

209.68

371.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.69

48.83

77.81

74.04

Inventory days

40.96

63.1

109.11

114.32

Creditor days

-21.73

-23.76

-32.07

-42.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-259.44

-343.24

-1.02

-0.9

Net debt / equity

-0.4

-0.38

0.45

0.6

Net debt / op. profit

-1.83

-1.28

3.35

3.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.53

-27.91

-60.74

-61.23

Employee costs

-12.64

-11.72

-10.22

-9.09

Other costs

-22.49

-20.38

-16.49

-17.09

QUICKLINKS FOR Diamines & Chemicals Ltd

