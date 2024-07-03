Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Diamines and Chemicals Limited is a leading producer of Ethyleneamines in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of organic chemicals compounds namely, Ethylene Amines. The Company operate in two business segments, namely speciality chemicals and power generation. It has manufacturing units located at PCC Area, Vadodara. Their products find application in import industry segment like Pharmaceuticals, agro-chemicals, dyes & pigments etc. Diamines and Chemicals Limited was incorporated on May 12, 1976. The company commenced their production in the year 1982. They setup the plant with total indigenous R&D and expertise and are placed among the select band of 6 to 8 companies who have proprietary technology for the manufacture of Ethylene amines.During the year 1999-2000, the company added new facilities. Also they added two more products to their earlier product range, namely Piperazine Anhydrous and Piperazine 68% and became only domestic supplier of Piperazine to pharmaceutical and other industries. During the year 2001-02, Alkyl Finance & Trading Ltd amalgamated with the company pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation dated September 1, 2001. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a Windmill at Surajbari, Gandhidham for captive consumption. During the year 2005-06, the company set up another wind mill having capacity of 1.25 MW situated at Dhule, Maharashtra, which will help the company to generate funds out of their power supply to the Maharashtra State Electricity Board. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Diamines Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (DSCPL) on 16th January, 2012. During year 2016-17, Diamines Speciality Chemicals Limited, a wholly-owned Subsidiary Company (Transferor Company) amalgamated with Diamines and Chemicals Limited (Transferee Company) on 16th September, 2016, and consequently, all the Assets and liabilities of the Transferor Company stood transferred and vested to Diamines and Chemicals Limited effective from 30th September, 2016 through Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad.The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named DACL Fine Chem Ltd. on 30 July, 2020. During 2021-22, KLJ Organic Diamines Limited was incorporated in collaboration with another shareholder company effective on December 15, 2021.In 2023, the Company transferred Industrial Plot situated at Dahej, Ankleshwar, to its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) Company, DACL Fine Chemicals Limited against consideration through preference shares on right basis. The Company started new line of business as a Trading Division of the Company with available set up, business expertise and customer relationship for better margins.