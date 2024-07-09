iifl-logo-icon 1
Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Book Closer

474.05
(-0.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Diamines & Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser29 Jun 202426 Jul 20241 Aug 2024
We herewith submit Intimation of 48th Annual General Meeting schedule on July 23, 2024 and Details of Book Closure. We herewith submit the details of outcome of Board meeting. Re-scheduling the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 vide our Board Meeting held on Friday May 24, 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from, July 26, 2024 to August 01, 2024, both days inclusive, being the revised dates for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 48th Annual General Meeting payment of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2024)

