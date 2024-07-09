|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|29 Jun 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|We herewith submit Intimation of 48th Annual General Meeting schedule on July 23, 2024 and Details of Book Closure. We herewith submit the details of outcome of Board meeting. Re-scheduling the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 vide our Board Meeting held on Friday May 24, 2024. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Registrar of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from, July 26, 2024 to August 01, 2024, both days inclusive, being the revised dates for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 48th Annual General Meeting payment of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2024)
