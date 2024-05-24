To the Members of

Diamines and Chemicals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Diamines and Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter No. 1 Litigations and claims Our audit procedures, inter alia, included the following: ? Evaluation of managements judgment of tax risks, estimates of tax exposures, other claims and contingencies. Past and current experience with the tax authorities and managements response on the subject matter were used to assess the appropriateness of managements best estimate of the most likely outcome of each uncertain contingent liability. (Refer to note 36(A) to the standalonefinancial statements) ? Understanding the current status of the tax assessments & other litigations and discussing selected matters with the entitys management. The cases are pending with multiple tax authorities like Income Tax, Excise/Service ? Assessing the entitys assumptions and estimates in respect of claims, included in the contingent liabilities disclosed in the standalone financial statements. In normal course of business, financial exposures may arise from pending proceedings and from litigation and claims. Whether a claim needs to be recognised as liability or disclosed as contingent liability in the standalone financial statements is dependent on number of significant assumptions and judgments. ? Assessment of the probability of negative result of litigation and the reliability of estimates of related obligations. The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognised or disclosed in the standalone financial statements, is inherently subjective. Conclusion: We considered the above area as a key audit matter due to associated uncertainty related to the outcome of these matters and application of material judgement in interpretation of law. Based on procedure described above, we did not identify any material exceptions relating to managements assertions, and treatment, presentation and disclosure of the subject matter in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis/ Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances andthe applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to doso.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in ourreport because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we reportthat:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books ofaccount;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B";

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordancewith Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements– Refer Note 36(A) to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there were any material foreseeablelosses;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the

Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 15 (iii) to the standalone financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829

Shripal Shah Partner

Membership No. 114988 UDIN: 24114988BKALZQ5296

Place : Vadodara Date : May 24, 2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Diamines and Chemicals Limited ("the Company") on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment including, Right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. (b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment which in our opinion is reasonable. The assets which were to be covered as per the said program have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title/ lease deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. Inour opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and discrepancies noticed were not in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class ofinventory and same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. In respect of Investments made, guarantee or security provided or grant of loans and advances inthe nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited liability partnerships or any other parties : (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans or provided advances in the nature of loans during the year to the following entities:

(A) Particulars Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year: - Subsidiary Rs 400.79 Lakhs - Associate Rs 70.27 Lakhs Balance outstanding as atbalance sheet date in respect of above cases:- - Subsidiary Rs 415.79 Lakhs - Associate Rs 256.68 Lakhs

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any entity during the year

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions on which the loans and advances have been granted are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company to its subsidiary and associate, as referred above, the terms of repayment of principal and interest have not been stipulated, and also we are informed that the Company has not demanded the repayment of either principal or interest.

(d) Since there is no stipulation for payment of principal and interest amount of loan, reporting for overdue amount for more than ninety day under clause (3)(iii)(d) and (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, aggregating to 672.47 Lakhs, percentage thereof to total loan is 100%. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act and the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of the loans granted and investments made. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are considered to be deemed deposits during the year, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the order of the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained.

We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, goods and services tax and any other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes except the following:

Name of the statute (Nature of disputed dues) Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where pending Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax/ Excise) 62.63 F.Y. 2004-05 to 2012-13 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Ahmedabad. Finance Act, 1994 (Service tax/ Excise) 3.71 F.Y. 2011-12 to 2016-17 Superintendent - Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax, Vadodara-I Provident Fund 39.50 F.Y 1990-2002 PF Appellate Tribunal, Ahmedabad Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 7.09 F.Y. 2017-18 Service Tax Officer

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of auditprocedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and associate and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable to the company.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting under clause- 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any money by the way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. During the year, the Company has issued equity shares to its employees under Employees Stock Option Scheme called "DACL - Employees Stock Option Plan 2021" as per provisions of section 62(1)b) of the Act.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standard

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

xix In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (3)(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing project for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and accordingly reporting under clause (3)(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020(CARO) report of the company included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Diamines and Chemicals Limited on the standalone financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause(i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Diamines and Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the, "Guidance note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Financial Statement and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and theGuidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessedrisk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may be come inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

