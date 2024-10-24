iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. We herewith submit the details of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on October 24, 2024. We herewith submit the details of Outcome of Board Meeting scheduled on October 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of Warrants issued on Preferential basis.
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising fund by way of issuance of equity shares or warrant or any other instrument securities through preferential issue We herewith submit the details of outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202413 May 2024
DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 to consider recommendation of final dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31 2024 if any and to transact other businesses as may be required with the permission of the Chairperson. DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result, Dividend and any other business on the Adjourned Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) We herewith submit Intimation of 48th Annual General Meeting schedule on July 23, 2024 and Details of Book Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
DIAMINES & CHEMICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023 and to transact such other business as may be required outcome of board meeting dated 06.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) We submit herewith Postal Ballot notice dated February 06, 20235 for seeking approval of the shareholder. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)

