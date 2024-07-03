Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,175
Prev. Close₹1,178.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,278.36
Day's High₹1,189.5
Day's Low₹1,122.35
52 Week's High₹1,513.55
52 Week's Low₹703.05
Book Value₹297.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,574.8
P/E17.14
EPS68.77
Divi. Yield3.05
The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.83
9.8
10.09
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,284.94
1,168.64
1,032.62
859.31
Net Worth
1,294.77
1,178.44
1,042.71
869.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,652.2
1,643.5
1,332.25
1,086.79
yoy growth (%)
0.52
23.36
22.58
7.45
Raw materials
-888.96
-829.47
-697.67
-594.34
As % of sales
53.8
50.46
52.36
54.68
Employee costs
-116.46
-113.99
-82.56
-70.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
268.74
264.54
242.85
181.08
Depreciation
-33.86
-32.7
-10.43
-7.25
Tax paid
-68.65
-62.01
-84.29
-63.52
Working capital
-54.84
386.64
73.49
48.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.52
23.36
22.58
7.45
Op profit growth
-7.44
21.55
32.57
11.71
EBIT growth
-2.07
15.1
31.68
11.6
Net profit growth
-1.2
27.72
34.87
17.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,301.15
2,999.1
2,191.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,301.15
2,999.1
2,191.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
68.13
47.13
44.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
S G Hinduja
Non Executive Director
Shom Hinduja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvind Uppal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
KHANNA MUNESH
Managing Director & CEO
Ravi Chawla
Reports by Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
Summary
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited was formerly incorporated as Hinduja Infrastructure Limited on July 17th, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. The Company was incorporated with the object of doing property/infrastructure development business. The Company name was changed to Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited on September 12, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants and synergy products.As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Lubricants Undertaking of Gulf Oil Corporation was demerged/ transferred to the Company on a going concern basis, with effect from April 1, 2014. The equity shares held by GOCL in GOLIL was cancelled as per the Scheme and Company ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. Pursuant to allotment of GOLIL shares to the shareholders of GOCL on June 12, 2014, GOIMI became the Promoter of the Company.Gulf Oil Lubricants manufactures and trades in a range of lubricants and oils which are used by automobiles as well as by the industrial sector. We are a supplier to several automobile manufacturers in India and our products are approved by several OEMs. We have also diversified into automotive accessories such as automotive filters, batteries as well as supplying lubricant handling and dispensing equipment to OEMs and private garages.The Companys manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa and is accredited with both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification.
The Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1132.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is ₹5574.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is 17.14 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is ₹703.05 and ₹1513.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.64%, 3 Years at 37.18%, 1 Year at 64.33%, 6 Month at -10.23%, 3 Month at -13.61% and 1 Month at 2.14%.
