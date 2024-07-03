Summary

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited was formerly incorporated as Hinduja Infrastructure Limited on July 17th, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. The Company was incorporated with the object of doing property/infrastructure development business. The Company name was changed to Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited on September 12, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants and synergy products.As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Lubricants Undertaking of Gulf Oil Corporation was demerged/ transferred to the Company on a going concern basis, with effect from April 1, 2014. The equity shares held by GOCL in GOLIL was cancelled as per the Scheme and Company ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. Pursuant to allotment of GOLIL shares to the shareholders of GOCL on June 12, 2014, GOIMI became the Promoter of the Company.Gulf Oil Lubricants manufactures and trades in a range of lubricants and oils which are used by automobiles as well as by the industrial sector. We are a supplier to several automobile manufacturers in India and our products are approved by several OEMs. We have also diversified into automotive accessories such as automotive filters, batteries as well as supplying lubricant handling and dispensing equipment to OEMs and private garages.The Companys manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa and is accredited with both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification. T

