Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Share Price

1,132.15
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,175
  • Day's High1,189.5
  • 52 Wk High1,513.55
  • Prev. Close1,178.35
  • Day's Low1,122.35
  • 52 Wk Low 703.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,278.36
  • P/E17.14
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value297.97
  • EPS68.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,574.8
  • Div. Yield3.05
No Records Found

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,175

Prev. Close

1,178.35

Turnover(Lac.)

1,278.36

Day's High

1,189.5

Day's Low

1,122.35

52 Week's High

1,513.55

52 Week's Low

703.05

Book Value

297.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,574.8

P/E

17.14

EPS

68.77

Divi. Yield

3.05

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

25 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.22%

Foreign: 67.22%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.92%

Institutions: 16.92%

Non-Institutions: 15.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.83

9.8

10.09

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,284.94

1,168.64

1,032.62

859.31

Net Worth

1,294.77

1,178.44

1,042.71

869.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,652.2

1,643.5

1,332.25

1,086.79

yoy growth (%)

0.52

23.36

22.58

7.45

Raw materials

-888.96

-829.47

-697.67

-594.34

As % of sales

53.8

50.46

52.36

54.68

Employee costs

-116.46

-113.99

-82.56

-70.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

268.74

264.54

242.85

181.08

Depreciation

-33.86

-32.7

-10.43

-7.25

Tax paid

-68.65

-62.01

-84.29

-63.52

Working capital

-54.84

386.64

73.49

48.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.52

23.36

22.58

7.45

Op profit growth

-7.44

21.55

32.57

11.71

EBIT growth

-2.07

15.1

31.68

11.6

Net profit growth

-1.2

27.72

34.87

17.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,301.15

2,999.1

2,191.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,301.15

2,999.1

2,191.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

68.13

47.13

44.18

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

S G Hinduja

Non Executive Director

Shom Hinduja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvind Uppal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

KHANNA MUNESH

Managing Director & CEO

Ravi Chawla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

Summary

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited was formerly incorporated as Hinduja Infrastructure Limited on July 17th, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. The Company was incorporated with the object of doing property/infrastructure development business. The Company name was changed to Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited on September 12, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants and synergy products.As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Lubricants Undertaking of Gulf Oil Corporation was demerged/ transferred to the Company on a going concern basis, with effect from April 1, 2014. The equity shares held by GOCL in GOLIL was cancelled as per the Scheme and Company ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. Pursuant to allotment of GOLIL shares to the shareholders of GOCL on June 12, 2014, GOIMI became the Promoter of the Company.Gulf Oil Lubricants manufactures and trades in a range of lubricants and oils which are used by automobiles as well as by the industrial sector. We are a supplier to several automobile manufacturers in India and our products are approved by several OEMs. We have also diversified into automotive accessories such as automotive filters, batteries as well as supplying lubricant handling and dispensing equipment to OEMs and private garages.The Companys manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa and is accredited with both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification. T
Company FAQs

What is the Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd share price today?

The Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1132.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is ₹5574.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is 17.14 and 4.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is ₹703.05 and ₹1513.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd?

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.64%, 3 Years at 37.18%, 1 Year at 64.33%, 6 Month at -10.23%, 3 Month at -13.61% and 1 Month at 2.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.22 %
Institutions - 16.92 %
Public - 15.86 %

