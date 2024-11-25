Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
268.74
264.54
242.85
181.08
Depreciation
-33.86
-32.7
-10.43
-7.25
Tax paid
-68.65
-62.01
-84.29
-63.52
Working capital
-54.84
386.64
73.49
48.64
Other operating items
Operating
111.37
556.45
221.61
158.94
Capital expenditure
-3.15
63.74
152.48
-21.74
Free cash flow
108.21
620.19
374.09
137.2
Equity raised
1,480.84
1,006.32
695.31
482.65
Investing
15.68
0.44
0.43
0.57
Financing
219.85
623.97
426.55
373.21
Dividends paid
70.29
0
52.18
17.37
Net in cash
1,894.87
2,250.93
1,548.57
1,011
The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.Read More
