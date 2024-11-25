iifl-logo-icon 1
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,132.15
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Gulf Oil Lubric. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

268.74

264.54

242.85

181.08

Depreciation

-33.86

-32.7

-10.43

-7.25

Tax paid

-68.65

-62.01

-84.29

-63.52

Working capital

-54.84

386.64

73.49

48.64

Other operating items

Operating

111.37

556.45

221.61

158.94

Capital expenditure

-3.15

63.74

152.48

-21.74

Free cash flow

108.21

620.19

374.09

137.2

Equity raised

1,480.84

1,006.32

695.31

482.65

Investing

15.68

0.44

0.43

0.57

Financing

219.85

623.97

426.55

373.21

Dividends paid

70.29

0

52.18

17.37

Net in cash

1,894.87

2,250.93

1,548.57

1,011

Gulf Oil Lubric. : related Articles

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

25 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

