Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,150.4
(1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,652.2

1,643.5

1,332.25

1,086.79

yoy growth (%)

0.52

23.36

22.58

7.45

Raw materials

-888.96

-829.47

-697.67

-594.34

As % of sales

53.8

50.46

52.36

54.68

Employee costs

-116.46

-113.99

-82.56

-70.77

As % of sales

7.04

6.93

6.19

6.51

Other costs

-381.59

-413.5

-316.3

-243.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.09

25.15

23.74

22.43

Operating profit

265.18

286.53

235.72

177.8

OPM

16.05

17.43

17.69

16.36

Depreciation

-33.86

-32.7

-10.43

-7.25

Interest expense

-14.63

-24.83

-8.53

-9.82

Other income

52.05

35.54

26.09

20.34

Profit before tax

268.74

264.54

242.85

181.08

Taxes

-68.65

-62.01

-84.29

-63.52

Tax rate

-25.54

-23.44

-34.71

-35.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

200.08

202.52

158.55

117.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

200.08

202.52

158.55

117.55

yoy growth (%)

-1.2

27.72

34.87

17.18

NPM

12.11

12.32

11.9

10.81

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

25 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

