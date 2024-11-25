Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,652.2
1,643.5
1,332.25
1,086.79
yoy growth (%)
0.52
23.36
22.58
7.45
Raw materials
-888.96
-829.47
-697.67
-594.34
As % of sales
53.8
50.46
52.36
54.68
Employee costs
-116.46
-113.99
-82.56
-70.77
As % of sales
7.04
6.93
6.19
6.51
Other costs
-381.59
-413.5
-316.3
-243.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.09
25.15
23.74
22.43
Operating profit
265.18
286.53
235.72
177.8
OPM
16.05
17.43
17.69
16.36
Depreciation
-33.86
-32.7
-10.43
-7.25
Interest expense
-14.63
-24.83
-8.53
-9.82
Other income
52.05
35.54
26.09
20.34
Profit before tax
268.74
264.54
242.85
181.08
Taxes
-68.65
-62.01
-84.29
-63.52
Tax rate
-25.54
-23.44
-34.71
-35.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
200.08
202.52
158.55
117.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
200.08
202.52
158.55
117.55
yoy growth (%)
-1.2
27.72
34.87
17.18
NPM
12.11
12.32
11.9
10.81
The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.Read More
