|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
67.22%
71.75%
71.79%
71.93%
71.93%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.92%
11.82%
12.4%
9.3%
10.48%
Non-Institutions
15.85%
16.41%
15.79%
18.75%
17.58%
Total Non-Promoter
32.77%
28.24%
28.2%
28.06%
28.06%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.Read More
