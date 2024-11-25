iifl-logo-icon 1
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,096.45
(-2.18%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

67.22%

71.75%

71.79%

71.93%

71.93%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.92%

11.82%

12.4%

9.3%

10.48%

Non-Institutions

15.85%

16.41%

15.79%

18.75%

17.58%

Total Non-Promoter

32.77%

28.24%

28.2%

28.06%

28.06%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.22%

Foreign: 67.22%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 16.92%

Institutions: 16.92%

Non-Institutions: 15.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

