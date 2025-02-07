Gulf Oil Q3 Profit Jumps 22% YoY

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd reported the net profit for ₹98.2 crore in its Q3 result in FY25.from ₹80.7 crore achieved the same time period of previous fiscal year marking 21.7% increases in it.

Revenues grew by 10.7% YoY ₹904.9 crore vs ₹817.3 crore. Profits increased 10.1% YoY to ₹122.3 crores from ₹111.1 crore in the previous year. It witnessed steady growth in its operational performance quarter on quarter. EBITDA margin contracted to 13.5% from 13.6% in Q3 FY24, signalling minor increase in cost.

The company declared interim dividend of ₹20 per share with face value ₹2. The record date for the same for eligible shareholders is February 14.

Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO said that Gulf Oil has remained agile in challenging market conditions and has been focusing on growth opportunities with its highest ever quarterly volume. With a double-digit growth in revenues of 11% YoY, Gulf Oil has for the first time breached the ₹900 crore revenue mark in a quarter, further underlining robust market presence and business momentum.