iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Gulf Oil Q3 Profit Jumps 22% YoY

7 Feb 2025 , 10:19 PM

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd reported the net profit for ₹98.2 crore in its Q3 result in FY25.from ₹80.7 crore achieved the same time period of previous fiscal year marking 21.7% increases in it.

Revenues grew by 10.7% YoY ₹904.9 crore vs ₹817.3 crore. Profits increased 10.1% YoY to ₹122.3 crores from ₹111.1 crore in the previous year. It witnessed steady growth in its operational performance quarter on quarter. EBITDA margin contracted to 13.5% from 13.6% in Q3 FY24, signalling minor increase in cost.

The company declared interim dividend of ₹20 per share with face value ₹2. The record date for the same for eligible shareholders is February 14.

Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO said that Gulf Oil has remained agile in challenging market conditions and has been focusing on growth opportunities with its highest ever quarterly volume. With a double-digit growth in revenues of 11% YoY, Gulf Oil has for the first time breached the ₹900 crore revenue mark in a quarter, further underlining robust market presence and business momentum.

Related Tags

  • Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
  • Q3 News
  • Q3 Profit News
  • Q3 result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.