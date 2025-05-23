Gulf Oil Reports ₹92.2 Crore Net Profit in Q4 FY25; Revenue Up 9.6%

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd reported the results for the quarter ended March 2025 with net profit increasing 6.7% year on year to ₹92.20 crore, compared to ₹86.33 crore in the previous year quarter.

Revenue: The company’s revenue from operations increased 9.6% y-o-y to ₹952.7 crore in Q4 FY 25. This growth was underpinned by continued demand across automotive and industrial lubes, pointing to impressive market traction.

EBITDA and Operational Efficiency: EBITDA for Q4FY25 increased 9.7% YoY to ₹128.7 crore, highlighting robust operational discipline and business resilience.

Stable Profit Margins: EBITDA margin was 13.5% being stable, and attesting the Company’s effective input cost control and strategic pricing management, notwithstanding raw material price volatility.

Dividend Announcement: The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per share (i.e. 1400%) for the financial year FY25. This payment is dependent upon shareholder approval, and is a continuation of the company’s track record of delivering value to shareholders.

Strategic Focus and Position in the Market: Gulf Oil Lubricants has been broadening their product range and presence in retail and B2B market. The company continues to be focused on extending its markets presence, improving customer engagement, and driving volume across its core categories.

Gulf Oil Lubricants Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants. It is among the top three lubricant companies in India among private players

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com