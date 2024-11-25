Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.83
9.8
10.09
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,284.94
1,168.64
1,032.62
859.31
Net Worth
1,294.77
1,178.44
1,042.71
869.37
Minority Interest
Debt
357.78
373.28
389.59
211.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.49
33.61
23.87
19.45
Total Liabilities
1,681.04
1,585.33
1,456.17
1,100.2
Fixed Assets
259.57
280.55
276.19
257.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
193.43
88.35
35.87
20.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.52
14.59
11.43
6.29
Networking Capital
509.22
547.61
558.28
320.7
Inventories
484.4
471.7
476.3
376.51
Inventory Days
83.17
Sundry Debtors
486.72
409.97
334.51
188.96
Debtor Days
41.74
Other Current Assets
174.07
166.77
133.75
106.84
Sundry Creditors
-497.5
-390.98
-271.42
-290.67
Creditor Days
64.21
Other Current Liabilities
-138.47
-109.85
-114.86
-60.94
Cash
706.3
654.24
574.39
495.6
Total Assets
1,681.04
1,585.34
1,456.16
1,100.21
The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.Read More
