Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Balance Sheet

1,096.45
(-2.18%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.83

9.8

10.09

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,284.94

1,168.64

1,032.62

859.31

Net Worth

1,294.77

1,178.44

1,042.71

869.37

Minority Interest

Debt

357.78

373.28

389.59

211.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

28.49

33.61

23.87

19.45

Total Liabilities

1,681.04

1,585.33

1,456.17

1,100.2

Fixed Assets

259.57

280.55

276.19

257.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

193.43

88.35

35.87

20.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.52

14.59

11.43

6.29

Networking Capital

509.22

547.61

558.28

320.7

Inventories

484.4

471.7

476.3

376.51

Inventory Days

83.17

Sundry Debtors

486.72

409.97

334.51

188.96

Debtor Days

41.74

Other Current Assets

174.07

166.77

133.75

106.84

Sundry Creditors

-497.5

-390.98

-271.42

-290.67

Creditor Days

64.21

Other Current Liabilities

-138.47

-109.85

-114.86

-60.94

Cash

706.3

654.24

574.39

495.6

Total Assets

1,681.04

1,585.34

1,456.16

1,100.21

Gulf Oil Lubric. : related Articles

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

Read More

