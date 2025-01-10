Dear Members,

The Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited ("the Company" or "your Company") is pleased to present the 16th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 ("financial year under review" or "financial year 2023-24").

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Rs ( in Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated _Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 3,28,409.68 2,99,910.02 3,30,115.31 2,99,910.02 Profit before finance cost, depreciation & tax 48,583.90 38,995.72 48,912.98 38,995.72 Less: Finance Costs 2,560.94 3,764.03 2,590.70 3,764.03 Profit before depreciation & tax 46,022.96 35,231.69 46,322.28 35,231.69 Less: Depreciation/Amortization 4,677.45 3,961.29 5,074.31 3,961.29 Profit before share of net profit/ (loss) in associate accounted using equity method 41,345.51 31,270.40 41,247.97 31,270.40 Share of net (Loss)/profit of associate accounted using equity method - - (18.31) 0.40 Profit Before Taxation 41,345.51 31,270.40 41,229.66 31,270.80 Taxation - - _ _ Current Tax 10,841.51 8,196.91 10,872.21 8,196.91 Deferred Tax (305.85) (156.50) (444.25) (156.50) Profit After Taxation 30,809.85 23,229.99 30,801.70 23,230.39 Profit/ (Loss) attributable to: 30,809.85 - 30,796.11 - Owners of the Company Profit/ (Loss) attributable to: Non- Controlling Interests - - 5.59 - Balance brought forward from previous year 95,792.93 76,117.37 95,792.01 76,115.41 Appropriations - - _ _ Interim Dividend paid on Equity Shares (7,860.47) - (7,860.47) - Final Dividend paid on Equity Shares (12,268.18) (2,450.85) (12,268.18) (2,450.85) Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) (171.26) (98.13) (171.62) (97.49) Transfer to General Reserve (1,000.00) (1,000.00) (1,000.00) (1,000.00) Transfer to securities premium reserve from share options outstanding account - 22.88 - 22.88 Buy Back of equity shares - (28.33) - (28.33) Transfer to retained earnings from share options outstanding account 154.93 - 154.93 _ Balance Carried to Balance Sheet 1,05,457.80 95,792.93 1,05,442.78 95,792.01

Financial statements for the financial year 2023-24 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Ind AS?) as notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs pursuant to Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time.

There are no material departures from the prescribed norms stipulated by the accounting standards in preparation of the annual accounts. Accounting policies have been applied consistently. The management evaluates all recently issued or revised accounting standards on an ongoing basis.

The Company discloses consolidated and standalone financial results on a quarterly basis, which are subject to limited review and publishes consolidated and standalone audited financial results annually.

2. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE / STATE OF AFFAIRS

Financial Performance (Standalone)

The Company has continued to achieve an all round growth_ in terms of_ Volume, Revenues, PBT and PAT over the previous year and has demonstrated strong resilience during yet another challenging year. The performance has been achieved by the Company in spite of the environment of global uncertainty, volatile economic conditions and high cost pressures.

Net revenues for the year 2023-24 was up 9.5% at Rs 3,28,409.68 lakhs (H 2,99,910.02 lakhs in the previous year), Profit before tax for the financial year 2023-24 was up 31.9% at Rs 41,229.66 lakhs (H 31,270.80 lakhs in the previous year). Profit after tax for the financial year 2023-24 was up 32.6% at Rs 30,801.70 lakhs (H 23,230.39 lakhs in the previous year) resulting in an Earnings Per Share (Basic) of Rs 62.76 (H 47.30 in the previous year), up 32.7%.

Financial Performance (Consolidated)

Net revenues for the year 2023-24 was up 10.1% at Rs 3,30,115.31 lakhs (H 2,99,910.02 lakhs in the previous

year), Profit before tax for the financial year 2023-24 was up 31.9% at Rs 41,229.66 lakhs (H 31,270.80 lakhs in the previous year). Profit after tax for the financial year 2023-24 was up 32.6% at Rs 30,801.70 lakhs (H 23,230.39 lakhs in the previous year) resulting in an Earnings Per Share (Basic) of Rs 62.76 (H 47.30 in the previous year), up 32.7%.

The market for your Company?s products is growing, and your Company has a strong pipeline of new products. Your Company is also focusing on cost savings and operational efficiency, which contributed to the growth in revenue.

Significant developments

Acquisitions

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, your Company acquired controlling 51% stake in Tirex Transmission Private Limited (Tirex) for Rs 102.51 crores and consequently,

Tirex has become a Subsidiary of the Company with effect from October 30, 2023.

Tirex Transmission is a key player in manufacturing DC Fast Chargers for EVs in India. With a track record of deploying over 1,000 high-capacity EV fast chargers across the country. It has carved a niche for itself as a leading technology player and a reliable brand in the fast-charging domain, with its comprehensive range of DC chargers, spanning from 30KW to 240KW. Tirex caters to a diverse clientele, including PSUs, Charge Point Operators (CPOs), Automotive OEMs, and retail with a range of high quality chargers available for all vehicle types, including e-Buses.

3 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis for the financial year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Part B of Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section and forms part of this Annual Report. It provides mandatory disclosures required under the SEBI Listing Regulations comprising inter-alia details about the overall industry structure, economic scenarios, operational and financial performance of the Company, business strategy, internal controls and their adequacy, risks and concerns and other material developments during the financial year under review.

4. DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

The Directors recommend for approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting payment of final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each (1,000% on the face value of Rs 2 per equity share).

The final dividend on Equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be deposited in a separate bank account within 5 days from the date of declaration and will be paid within 30 days of declaration subject to deduction of income tax at source, as applicable.

During the financial year under review the Board of Directors of your company after considering the company?s dividend distribution policy has declared and paid an interim dividend of Rs 16 per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each (800% on the face value of

H 2 per equity share).

Cumulatively, the Board of Directors of your company has declared / recommended a total Dividend of Rs 36 per equity shares (1,800% on the face value of Rs 2 per equity share).

The Board of Directors of your company has approved and adopted the dividend distribution policy of the company and dividends declared/recommended during the year are in accordance with the said Policy.

Taxation on Dividend

Dividends paid or distributed by a company after April 1, 2020 are taxable in the hands of the Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company is required to deduct tax at source ("TDS") at rates (plus surcharge and cess) as applicable, at the time of making the payment of the dividend, if approved and declared at the ensuing AGM.

Dividend Distribution Policy

The Company has adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy in compliance with Regulation 43A of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The Dividend Distribution Policy is also placed on the Company?s website and can be accessed at the weblink: https://assets.gulfoilltd.com/ gulfindia/files/2023-01/Dividend%20Distribution%20 Policy.pdf

During the financial year under review, there were no amendments to the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company.

Transfer to Reserves

During the year, Board has approved the appropriation of H1,000 lakhs to General Reserves. (Previous year H1,000 lakhs).

Increase in Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital

Particulars No. of equity shares Amount in Rs Issued, subscribed and Paid-up Capital as on April 1, 2023 4,90,17,086 9,80,34,172 Allotment of shares to employees on May 18, 2023 9,514 19,028 Allotment of shares to employees on August 24, 2023 46,101 92,202 Allotment of shares to employees on January 3, 2024 6,187 12,374 Allotment of shares to employees on February 5, 2024 49,074 98,148 Allotment of shares to employees on February 27, 2024 40,471 80,942

Issued, subscribed and Paid-up Capital as on March 31, 2024 4,91,68,433 9,83,36,866

5. NATURE OF BUSINESS

Your Company is primarily engaged in the production and marketing of lubricating oils, greases and other derivatives.

The Company markets its products under the brand name "GULF". These products comprise of automotive lubricants, such as engine oils, driveline fluids, brake fluids and radiator coolants, gear oils, transmission oils, greases and specialties, covering the entire automobile spectrum of 2-wheelers, cars, commercial and off-highway vehicles.

Industrial lubricants comprises of lubricating oils like hydraulic oils, slideway oil, turbine oil, industrial gear oils and industrial greases. Apart from these, the Company also has a full range of metalworking fluids.

The company also has a significant presence in manufacturing and marketing of AdBlue?, a diesel exhaust fluid used in automotives to reduce NOx from emission coming out of vehicles. The company has also entered into EV Chargers & EV SaaS segments recently via subsidiaries/ associates.

The manufacturing facilities are located at places with an annual production capacity as below:

Plant Location Lubes Annual Blending Capacity AdBlue? Blending Capacity Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 90,000 KL 36,000 KL Ennore near Chennai, Tamil Nadu 50,000 KL 39,000 KL

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

ISO Certification

The Company?s factories at :

Silvassa has been certified ISO for:

Environmental Management Systems- ISO 14001:2015

Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems - ISO 45001:2018

Quality Management System -IATF 16949:2016

Quality Management System –ISO 9001:2015 Ennore at Chennai has been certified ISO for:

Environmental Management Systems- ISO 14001:2015

Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems - ISO 45001:2018

Quality Management System -IATF 16949:2016

6. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Whistleblowing, an integral part of Corporate

Governance in exposing corruption, frauds, and other wrongdoings, has emerged as an effective mechanism of spotting questionable practices of corporations.

The Vigil Mechanism as envisaged in the Act, the Rules framed thereunder and the SEBI Listing Regulations, is implemented through the Company?s Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism Policy. The policies add statements such as, "no unfair treatment will be meted out to a whistle blower" by virtue of his/her having reported a ‘Protected Disclosure?, and the company condemns any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimization or any other unfair employment practice being adopted against whistle blowers. Hence provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of the Employees and Directors of the Company to report genuine concerns regarding unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company?s Codes and Policies, instances of leak/suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information, accounting or auditing irregularities or misrepresentations, fraud, theft, bribery and other corrupt business practices, etc.

All protected disclosures concerning financial, or accounting matters should be addressed, in writing, to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company for investigation. In respect of all other protected disclosures, those concerning the Ombudsman, (as appointed under the Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism Policy of the Company) and employees at the levels of Senior Vice Presidents and above should be addressed to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company and those concerning other employees should be addressed to the Ombudsman of the Company. The Ombudsman may refer the matter to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee depending on the importance of the matter.

During the financial year under review, no personnel was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board. An update on whistle blower complaints is provided to the Audit Committee of the Company on a quarterly basis. No whistle blower complaints were received during the financial year under review.

The Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the web link: https://assets. gulfoilltd.com/gulfindia/files/2023-01/Establishment%20 of%20Vigil%20Mechanism.pdf

7. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Emerging mobility trends in India requires rapid adaptation to evolving technologies. EV, Bio fuels, Synthetic Fuels, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Hydrogen ICE requires dedicated lubricant and fluid solutions.

The Company?s research and technology teams are working closely with OEMs and technology providers to develop lubricants and Fluid solutions for various alternate powertrain.

The research and technology team worked on lubricating solutions for conventional powertrain and introduced latest technology engine oils offering superior performance, longer drain intervals and fuel economy benefits.

Industry leading 1000 hours drain interval was launched for tractor segment by the company during the financial year under review as one of the many such advanced technology products.

Your Company?s EV lubricant portfolio too is evolving and we worked with established as well as evolving OEMs for customised lubrication and cooling solutions which are commercialised and R & D is continuously working on upgrading these products.

The teams are working closely with various Business-to-Business (B2B) customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Automotive and Industrial segments. Your Company has established various customised Engine oil, Transmission oil, Greases, Hydraulic oils, Industrial lubricants, Metal working fluids etc.

8 SUBSIDIARIES/JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATES

Subsidiary Company

The Company has one Subsidiary Company viz: Tirex Transmission Private Limited ("Tirex"), in which the Company holds 51% stake on a fully diluted basis as on March 31, 2024. Tirex became a subsidiary of the Company with effect from October 30, 2023.

Tirex is, inter alia, primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of DC chargers for EVs.

Associate Company

The Company has one associate Company viz: Techperspect Software Private Limited, in which the Company holds 26% stake on a fully diluted basis as on March 31, 2024.

TechPerspect, is an Information Technology and eMobility Software as a Servise (SaaS) company based out of Noida, Delhi NCR. The Company is into implementation of IoT based eMobility Solutions and created an IoT based eMobility Technology Platform under the brand Electreefi that serves both businesses and end customers.

Performance and financial position of the Subsidiary and Associate company included in the consolidated financial statements

There has been no material change in the nature of business of the Subsidiary and the Associate Company, during the year under review.

Pursuant to Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Financial Statements including Consolidated Financial Statements, along with relevant documents have been posted on the Company?s website https://india.gulfoilltd.com/ . The same are also open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company on all working days (Monday to Friday) between 11.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. up to the date of the AGM.

A statement containing salient features of performance and financial position of subsidiary and associate included in the financial statements is attached as Annexure-I to this report in Form AOC-1.

Further, as per the fourth proviso of the said Section, accounts of subsidiary as of March 31, 2024, have also been uploaded on https://india.gulfoilltd. com/. Shareholders interested in obtaining a copy of the accounts of the subsidiary may write to us at the Company?s registered office or email to secretarial@gulfoil.co.in.

9. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

Your Company believes in nurturing a positive work culture. Your Company?s culture and people are key enablers to continue creating value for our stakeholders. The Company is focused on investing in the welfare, safety & well being of its employees to meet dynamic business requirements towards building a high performing and caring organisation. The company drives all it?s human capital interventions based on the Group?s guiding principles & Brand values.

The key pillars of the Human Resources Development Programme are as follows-

Employee Wellness & Safety

The wellness programme of your Company aims at the overall wellbeing of the employees for last many years. The programme objective is to support employees on the various aspects of wellbeing & create awareness about it. The programme consists of physical wellbeing, emotional wellbeing, financial wellbeing & employee safety. Your Company provides a safe work environment and promote healthy lifestyles and behaviour. The Company has implemented safety excellence by identifying

& taking preventive measures for the near misses, eliminating serious injury, impact, or fatality events across all our facilities. There are regular awareness programmes conducted about well-being & safety.

Your Company continually strive to provide a range of options for better financial and social security, including efficient tax-management options through flexi compensation structure, medical and personal accident insurance, and Group Term Insurance Programme. There are periodic webinars on importance of insurance and investment awareness topics.

Empowering People through Digitisation

The Company has integrated digitisation as part of the overall employee experience and has developed an in-house new portal called Employee Self Service (ESS) that allows our employees to manage day to day requirements including attendance, leave management, employee on boarding etc. The Gulf Oil Learning & Development (GOLD) Academy assists in Learning & Development initiatives and the ASPIRE portal helps in smooth operations of performance management system for the organisation. RMS portal helps in streamlining the recruitment of best talents. The Smart Service Desk helps the employees with any help/ queries related to policies/ other administrative requirements.

Skill Development

Through cutting-edge learning resources & tools, we offer extensive online learning programmes (GOLD Academy) not only to enable our people to upskill and reskill for their roles but also to help them prepare for the future. The Company continues to build organisational capabilities with clear focus on functional learning priorities to make our people future-fit and purpose-led. The Company has been building the skills through Web based Trainings (WBT), self-paced modules, virtual learning journeys, social learning in addition to Live on Class Room (LOC) & Class Room Training (CRT) programmes. OJT (on the job training) is adopted for the plant environment to upgrade the skills. In addition, Gulf India teams are also participating in Gulf International?s initiatives, Webinars and skill upgradation programs like Rising Star Program (RSP) etc.

There are various initiatives taken up for digital skill building including various tools, processes, data analytics etc. during the year.

Leadership Development

With a clear focus on Leadership Development, the initial assessment & Individual Development Planning exercise have been completed for the Leadership team. Basis the needs, the senior leaders in critical roles are being assigned executive coaches and enrolment in executive leadership programs at premier business schools.

Transformation

Your Company continues to focus on its high growth fast-paced culture & making the organisation more customer centric. The new ways of working & redefined business processes are co-created & implemented keeping employee context and flexibility. The new businesses and step up changes in the existing business processes drive the transformation agenda across the organisation. Digital transformation is also an important focus area for us.

Talent Acquisition

We have made concentrated efforts to bring the talent on board & retaining it. The Campus engagement programme helps to strengthen & build the brand as well to attract the best talent for the organisation. The culture of openness, experimentation & performance has provided an edge to attract & retain the right talent within the organisation. The total employee strength has gone up to 591 during the financial year under review.

Talent Management

Your Company has institutionalised a structured, well documented Leadership Competency Framework in view of the future long term business needs, functional capabilities which defines key competencies and forms the bedrock for various talent processes.

Succession Planning in the organisation is a continuous process that aligns with the other talent management interventions and endeavours to mitigate critical people risks.

Contract employee engagement

Your Company engages contract employees to support the company?s operations for short-term assignments. The duration of such engagements varies depending on the nature of job. The Company ensure adequate measures for insurance coverage for these employees. The Company also ensure complete compliance on processes like internal mandatory trainings (i.e. Information Security, Data Privacy, and Prevention of Sexual Harassment, among others) as well as background verification. Processes like reimbursement and invoicing have been digitalized to provide contract employees with a faster and more seamless experience.

Employees Stock Option Scheme

Employee Stock Options have been recognised as an effective instrument to attract and retain talent and align the interest of employees with that of the Company, thereby providing an opportunity for the employees to participate in the growth of the Company and to create long-term wealth in their hands.

The Company has in force Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited- Employees Stock Option Scheme-2015 (GOLIL-ESOP Scheme). The scheme was approved by shareholders vide a special resolution passed through a postal ballot on May 13, 2015. During the financial year 2023–24 the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, upon exercise of Options by the eligible employees, allotted 1,51,347 equity shares to the eligible employees of the Company, as per the terms and conditions of GOLIL-ESOP Scheme. The total Stock Options outstanding as of March 31, 2024, are 7,29,315.

The Company has received a certificate from M/s BS & Co LLP, Practising Company Secretaries that GOLIL-ESOP Scheme have been implemented in accordance with SEBI Regulations and the resolution passed by members through postal ballot. The certificate will be placed at the 16th AGM for inspection by members.

The GOLIL-ESOP scheme is in compliance with SEBI regulations. As per Regulation 14 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, read with Securities and Exchange Board of India circular no.

CIR/CFD/POLICY CELL/2/2015 dated June 16, 2015, the details of the ESOP are uploaded on the Company?s website https://assets.gulfoilltd.com/gulfindia/ files/2024-07/ESOP%20Disclosure%20FY%202023-24_.pdf?VersionId=fMagTKYhxZbgSWNZVln ZU0OTNO_S9tA3

During the financial year under review, the NRC granted 52,478 options to the eligible employees of the Company in accordance with the GOLIL-ESOP Scheme approved by the Shareholders. No eligible employee (including Director) of the Company has been granted options equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued share capital of the Company at the time of grant.

Diversity & Inclusion

Your Company?s approach towards gender inclusion is based on customized needs of our women employees at every stage of their lives and work. Our holistic approach–including focused hiring efforts and building a strong pipeline of middle & senior management helps us increase gender diversity. Our structured governance, continued commitment, and drive from our leaders have resulted in women?s representation at 6% in financial year 2023-24. The Company has embarked on a focused strategy to have more gender-diverse voices at decision-making levels.

10. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has Zero Tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace. Your Company has in place a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace, which is in line with requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act"). The POSH Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed in the Governance section at the Web-link: https://assets.gulfoilltd.com/gulfindia/ files/2024-05/Prevention%20of%20Sexual%20 Harassement%20at%20Work%20place.pdf? VersionId=RUXt8CVymxRCQ..5E4MSxBzjsNVFmASE The objective of this policy is to provide an effective complaint redressal mechanism if there is an occurrence of sexual harassment.

Internal Complaints Committees ("IC") have been constituted to redress complaints of sexual harassment and the Company_ has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of IC under the Act. While maintaining the highest governance norms, IC are constituted for various locations. Half of the total members of the IC are women. The_ external_ members with requisite experience_ in_ handling_ such matters_ are also part of the IC. The IC is presided over by a senior woman employee in each case. The IC is updated on judicial trends and trained regularly on the nuances of the Act. Continuous awareness in this area has been created through_ the POSH campaign reiterating Company?s commitment to providing a safe workplace to all its employees. During the year, the Company organised sensitization and awareness programs vide inductions for new joiners, e-learning modules for all employees, trainees, associates including sending emailers and creating posters to sensitise all employees to conduct themselves in a professional manner.

During the year under review, no case was reported under the said Act.

11 REMUNERATION POLICY FOR THE BOARD AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), adopted a Remuneration policy entailing Executive Remuneration Philosophy, which covers the remuneration philosophy of the Directors, KMP and Senior Management of the Company.

The salient features of the policy are provided in the "Report on Corporate Governance" Annexure-II to this

Report. During the financial year under review, there has been no change to the Policy. The Remuneration policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the weblink: https://assets. gulfoilltd.com/gulfindia/files/2023-01/Remuneration%20 policy%20%281%29.pdf

12. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ("CSR") AND RELATED MATTERS

The Company believes in creating social value & has been involved with various social initiatives in the fields of ecology & environment, skill development & education, healthcare and road safety initiatives etc. The CSR policy of the Company sets out our commitment, our objectives & overall approach towards the CSR activities.

In view of the increasing significance and thrust towards sustainability in the global scenario and to focus on the sustainability agenda, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee was renamed to Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee with effect from February 5, 2024.

The Company is instilled and guided by the values of our Group Founder, Shri. Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja?s belief, "My dharma (duty) is to work so that I can give".

Our approach to social responsibility rests on three important pillars:

1. Strategic Projects : The key domains under CSR are identified basis the large scale multiplier of social change and sustainable development. CSR is the process of helping to build a sustainable organization along with external initiatives. Therefore, the initiatives taken up provide the convergence of business goals and social purpose.

2. Systemic Change: With the specific domains identified, we choose to engage on systemic issues that require deep, meaningful and challenging work. Given the nature of social change involved, this implies commitment over the long term, typically for multiple years.

3. Collaborative: The project execution process involves the company, implementation partner & the community. Our emphasis is to have a collaborative approach in implementing all the initiatives under CSR.

The Company has continued its multiyear Programmes under CSR initiatives in the area of water conservation,

Skill development, Road safety, Community welfare and promoting Healthcare in and around its area of operations as detailed below.

These projects are in accordance with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and Company?s CSR policy:-

Suraksha Bandhan Programme Season 5 – The programme is centered around the well-being of truck drivers. During the financial year 2023-24 the company has launched a campaign that focuses on alleviating the challenge of inadequate access to clean drinking water for truck drivers during their trips. The campaign has been reinforced with a distribution initiative that has provided over 10,000 water filters to truck drivers nationwide. In previous seasons, the company has taken up various initiatives including providing support for free COVID vaccination, Medical insurance coverage, etc.

Road to School (RTS) & Road to Livelihood (RTL) Project –

The company has taken up the Road to School & Road to Livelihood project in Chennai.

The Road to School project covers 24 schools & 4,060 students under the programme during the financial year 2023-24. The objectives of the programme are-

a. To implement Learning enhancement & remedial measures and improve foundational literacy & numeracy for grades I to VIII.