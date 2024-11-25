Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e., November 6, 2024, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Mr. Ashish Pandey (FCS-6078) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from December 1, 2024 We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today viz. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 has inter-alia , approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, subjected to Limited Review Report issued by M/s S R B C & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Tuesday, August 6, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 and unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 8 May 2024

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and proposal for payment of Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended final dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (1000%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith intimation regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditors. Please find enclosed herewith intimation regarding Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024