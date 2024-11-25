iifl-logo-icon 1
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Board Meeting

1,060.05
(1.22%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:56 AM

Gulf Oil Lubric. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e., November 6, 2024, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Mr. Ashish Pandey (FCS-6078) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from December 1, 2024 We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today viz. Wednesday, November 6, 2024 has inter-alia , approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, subjected to Limited Review Report issued by M/s S R B C & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Tuesday, August 6, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 and unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20248 May 2024
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and proposal for payment of Final Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended final dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (1000%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith intimation regarding Appointment of Statutory Auditors. Please find enclosed herewith intimation regarding Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023 and proposal for payment of Interim Dividend if any for the Financial year ending 31st March 2024. We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Monday February 05, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 & the unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP; and Interim Dividend for Financial Year ending March 31, 2024. Please find enclosed the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and the unmodified Limited Review Report on the said financials. We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Monday February 05, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 & the unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP; and Interim Dividend for Financial Year ending March 31, 2024. We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend. Please refer enclosed letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.02.2024)

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

25 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

