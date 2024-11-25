We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Monday February 05, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 & the unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP; and Interim Dividend for Financial Year ending March 31, 2024.