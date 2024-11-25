iifl-logo-icon 1
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Dividend

1,043.35
(-1.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:34:56 AM

Gulf Oil Lubric. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 May 20245 Sep 20245 Sep 2024201000Final
We wish to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended final dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (1000%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
Dividend5 Feb 202413 Feb 202413 Feb 202416800Interim
We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Monday February 05, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 & the unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP; and Interim Dividend for Financial Year ending March 31, 2024.

Gulf Oil Lubric.: Related News

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Gulf Oil and Piaggio Strengthen Collaboration Until 2030

Whatsapp

25 Nov 2024|10:52 PM

The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.

