|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 May 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|20
|1000
|Final
|We wish to inform you that the Board of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended final dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (1000%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|16
|800
|Interim
|We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Monday February 05, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 & the unmodified Limited Review Report on the said Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors - Price Waterhouse LLP; and Interim Dividend for Financial Year ending March 31, 2024.
The agreement was signed by Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD of Piaggio Vehicles, and Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.
