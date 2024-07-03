Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Summary

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited was formerly incorporated as Hinduja Infrastructure Limited on July 17th, 2008 as a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. The Company was incorporated with the object of doing property/infrastructure development business. The Company name was changed to Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited on September 12, 2013. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of automotive and non-automotive lubricants and synergy products.As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Lubricants Undertaking of Gulf Oil Corporation was demerged/ transferred to the Company on a going concern basis, with effect from April 1, 2014. The equity shares held by GOCL in GOLIL was cancelled as per the Scheme and Company ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of GOCL. Pursuant to allotment of GOLIL shares to the shareholders of GOCL on June 12, 2014, GOIMI became the Promoter of the Company.Gulf Oil Lubricants manufactures and trades in a range of lubricants and oils which are used by automobiles as well as by the industrial sector. We are a supplier to several automobile manufacturers in India and our products are approved by several OEMs. We have also diversified into automotive accessories such as automotive filters, batteries as well as supplying lubricant handling and dispensing equipment to OEMs and private garages.The Companys manufacturing facility is located at Silvassa and is accredited with both ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certification. This manufacturing facility employs process logic control systems and ensures that products manufactured meet the necessary levels of quality and consistency. The Honble High Court of Andhra Pradesh, vide its order dated April 16, 2014 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd (Transferor Company/Demerged Company/GOCL) and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Transferee Company / Resulting Company / GOLIL/Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors. The Scheme provided for demerger and transfer of the Lubricants Undertaking of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd to Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, w.e.f. April 1, 2014 (the appointed date under the Scheme) pursuant to Section 391 to 394 read with Sections 78, 100 to 104 of the Companies Act, 1956. Upon filing the Order of the High Court with the Registrar of Companies at Hyderabad, the Scheme became effective on May 31,2014. Pursuant of Scheme of Arrangement, shareholders of GOCL have been allotted 1 fully paid equity share of face value Rs 2/- each in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd for every 2 equity shares held in GOCL and simultaneous effect was given to capital reduction / reorganization in GOCL by allotting 1 new GOCL fully paid equity share of face value Rs 2/- each for every such two old GOCL shares. These GOCL and GOLIL shares have been issued and allotted on June 12, 2014 to the eligible shareholders of GOCL whose names appeared on the Register of Members as on the Record Date i.e. June 5, 2014. New share certificates of GOLIL have been dispatched to all the Shareholders on June 18, 2014 and dematerialsed shares have been credited to the demat accounts of the shareholders by Central Depository Services India Ltd on June 20, 2014 and National Securities Depository Ltd on June 21, 2014. The Company has been admitted for listing and trading on BSE Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange India Ltd (NSE) with effect from July 31, 2014.Subsequent to the year-end, the approval of the shareholders was obtained on May 13, 2015, through Postal Ballot process for shifting of Registered Office of the Company from Hyderabad, State of Telangana to Mumbai, the State of Maharashtra. The approval of Regional Director was received on July 3, 2015 approving the shifting of Registered Office of the Company to Mumbai, State of Maharashtra. The new address of the Registered Office of the Company is IN Centre, 49/50, M.I.D.C., 12th Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India.In 2015, Gulf Oil & Schwing Stetter entered into Tie-up to Market Co-Branded Lubricants for India. Gulf Oil Launches Ultrasynth X For Mid-Sized Passenger Cars.During the year 2016, the company launched specialized lubricants - Gulf Pride Scooter Oil - for the fast growing scooter segment.During the year 2017, the Company started the construction of its second plant at Ennore (Chennai). The Company launched two new products in the PCMO category during the year 2019, namely, Multi G for CNG cars and Tata Motors Genuine Oil. It entered into an agreement with Tata Motors to launch a range of co-branded lubricants for the passenger vehicles section in the bazaar segment. In the commercial vehicle oils/DEO, the Company launched three new products in this segment, namely Superfleet Turbo+, Cargo Power Pro and Force Genuine Oil range. These products are receiving encouraging market response due to the differentiated customer value proposition offered by each one of them.In OEM Franchise Workshops Segment, the Company acquired new OEMs namely Force Motors, Tata Motors (Passenger Cars business unit), among others in FY19.During the year 2019, the infrastructure, mining and fleet (IMF) business segment added two new OEMs (L&T Construction Equipment and Putzmeister Concrete Machines), even as it continued to witness healthy momentum with existing OEMs.The Company launched BS VI engine oils for specific OEM customers, such as Bajaj (MCOs), Ashok Leyland (CVs), Piaggio (three wheelers), in year, 2020; it further launched Gulf AdBlue Ecopro along with other OEM co-branded AdBlue, launched tractor engine oil technology to meet current TREM III emission standards and also upcoming TREM IV emission standards; launched high-quality knitting oils for the textile industry. In 2021, the Company launched EV fluids for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. It launched the McLaren F1 car in Gulf livery at Monaco F1 race. The Company further acquired a 26% stake in a SaaS Company, Techperspect Software Private Limited and made it an Associate of the Company effective on March 10, 2022. A specialized metal working fluids commissioned at Silvassa Plant. The Company opened a new fully automatic AdBlue manufacturing section at its plant in Chennai.The Company launched EV fluids for two major OEMs, Piaggio, and Switch Mobility in 2023. Further, it launched notable products, such as 1000 Hours Gulf XHD Supreme+ in the agri segment and value range Gulf Zipp Smart and Gulf Zipp Plus in the motorcycle engine oil divisions.