We inform you that the Board of Directors of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited at its meeting held today viz. Tuesday, August 6, 2024 has approved convening of the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Thursday, September 12, 2024 through VC/OAVM. We enclose herewith proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited held on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024) We enclose herewith Voting Results pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Scrutinizers Report for the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)