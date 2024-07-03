iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Organics Ltd Share Price

427.15
(-0.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open428.5
  • Day's High436.85
  • 52 Wk High720
  • Prev. Close428.45
  • Day's Low424.5
  • 52 Wk Low 270
  • Turnover (lac)0.85
  • P/E58.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value332.75
  • EPS7.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)365.83
  • Div. Yield0
Mangalam Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

428.5

Prev. Close

428.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.85

Day's High

436.85

Day's Low

424.5

52 Week's High

720

52 Week's Low

270

Book Value

332.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

365.83

P/E

58.5

EPS

7.3

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Organics Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Mangalam Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mangalam Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.64%

Non-Promoter- 1.54%

Institutions: 1.54%

Non-Institutions: 39.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mangalam Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.56

8.56

8.56

8.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

273.66

269.59

296.15

243.2

Net Worth

282.22

278.15

304.71

251.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

338.26

374.52

240.82

176.5

yoy growth (%)

-9.68

55.51

36.44

4.05

Raw materials

-123.37

-209.02

-171.43

-123.71

As % of sales

36.47

55.81

71.18

70.09

Employee costs

-26.91

-25.46

-12.48

-8.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

114.38

73.17

18.38

2.96

Depreciation

-13.53

-8.97

-5.5

-5.29

Tax paid

-29.42

-14.97

-3.93

1.86

Working capital

75.2

21.35

1.56

-17.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.68

55.51

36.44

4.05

Op profit growth

48.11

242.49

109.19

-144.95

EBIT growth

47.19

274.15

181.97

-959.32

Net profit growth

77.24

231.61

199.05

-146.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

493.52

492.53

490.65

338.24

374.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

493.52

492.53

490.65

338.24

374.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.34

1.44

1.05

1.03

Mangalam Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Kamalkumar Dujodwala

Managing Director

Pannkaj Dujodwala

Independent Director

Manisha Agarwal

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhiva Kadam

Independent Director

Sidharath Singh Sekhon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Kore

Independent Director

S K Saraf

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Organics Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Organics Limited (formerly known as Dujodwala Products Limited) was incorporated in July, 1981. The Company is a leading pine chemicals manufacturer in the sub-segments of Terpenes and Synthetics Resins which is a single segment as chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacturing chemical and has Terpenes and Synthetic Resins as primary segment.The company came out with a Rs 8.7 Cr. public issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the proposed project to manufacture camphor and by-products, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. Total cost was estimated at Rs 24.45 cr.DPL manufactures organic chemicals. It has set up facilities to manufacture resins and turpentine at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Its products find application in industries like rubber, paper, paints, adhesives, etc.The Company commenced commercial production at its existing plant at Khopoli in February, 2003. In 2007-08, it sold land & factory building alongwith certain equipments of Khopoli Unit, in Maharashtra, since, the plant was not operative. It set up a new division to manufacture Synthetic Resins. In 2013-14, name of the Company was changed from Dujodwala Products Limited to Mangalam Organics Limited effective from October 9, 2013. It started manufacturing and retailing of Mangalam Camphor Tablets in 2013.In 2017, it commenced manufacturing and retailing of homecare products based on camphor under CamPure.During the year 2023, the Company acquired 40,000 equity shares of Mangalam Pooja S
Company FAQs

What is the Mangalam Organics Ltd share price today?

The Mangalam Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹427.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd is ₹365.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mangalam Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Organics Ltd is 58.5 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mangalam Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Organics Ltd is ₹270 and ₹720 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mangalam Organics Ltd?

Mangalam Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.94%, 3 Years at -25.83%, 1 Year at 8.94%, 6 Month at 14.80%, 3 Month at -17.68% and 1 Month at -1.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mangalam Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mangalam Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.65 %
Institutions - 1.54 %
Public - 39.81 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

