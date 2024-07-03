Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹428.5
Prev. Close₹428.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.85
Day's High₹436.85
Day's Low₹424.5
52 Week's High₹720
52 Week's Low₹270
Book Value₹332.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)365.83
P/E58.5
EPS7.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.56
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
273.66
269.59
296.15
243.2
Net Worth
282.22
278.15
304.71
251.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
338.26
374.52
240.82
176.5
yoy growth (%)
-9.68
55.51
36.44
4.05
Raw materials
-123.37
-209.02
-171.43
-123.71
As % of sales
36.47
55.81
71.18
70.09
Employee costs
-26.91
-25.46
-12.48
-8.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
114.38
73.17
18.38
2.96
Depreciation
-13.53
-8.97
-5.5
-5.29
Tax paid
-29.42
-14.97
-3.93
1.86
Working capital
75.2
21.35
1.56
-17.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.68
55.51
36.44
4.05
Op profit growth
48.11
242.49
109.19
-144.95
EBIT growth
47.19
274.15
181.97
-959.32
Net profit growth
77.24
231.61
199.05
-146.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
493.52
492.53
490.65
338.24
374.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
493.52
492.53
490.65
338.24
374.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.34
1.44
1.05
1.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Kamalkumar Dujodwala
Managing Director
Pannkaj Dujodwala
Independent Director
Manisha Agarwal
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhiva Kadam
Independent Director
Sidharath Singh Sekhon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Kore
Independent Director
S K Saraf
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mangalam Organics Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Organics Limited (formerly known as Dujodwala Products Limited) was incorporated in July, 1981. The Company is a leading pine chemicals manufacturer in the sub-segments of Terpenes and Synthetics Resins which is a single segment as chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacturing chemical and has Terpenes and Synthetic Resins as primary segment.The company came out with a Rs 8.7 Cr. public issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the proposed project to manufacture camphor and by-products, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. Total cost was estimated at Rs 24.45 cr.DPL manufactures organic chemicals. It has set up facilities to manufacture resins and turpentine at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Its products find application in industries like rubber, paper, paints, adhesives, etc.The Company commenced commercial production at its existing plant at Khopoli in February, 2003. In 2007-08, it sold land & factory building alongwith certain equipments of Khopoli Unit, in Maharashtra, since, the plant was not operative. It set up a new division to manufacture Synthetic Resins. In 2013-14, name of the Company was changed from Dujodwala Products Limited to Mangalam Organics Limited effective from October 9, 2013. It started manufacturing and retailing of Mangalam Camphor Tablets in 2013.In 2017, it commenced manufacturing and retailing of homecare products based on camphor under CamPure.During the year 2023, the Company acquired 40,000 equity shares of Mangalam Pooja S
Read More
The Mangalam Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹427.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mangalam Organics Ltd is ₹365.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mangalam Organics Ltd is 58.5 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mangalam Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mangalam Organics Ltd is ₹270 and ₹720 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mangalam Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.94%, 3 Years at -25.83%, 1 Year at 8.94%, 6 Month at 14.80%, 3 Month at -17.68% and 1 Month at -1.43%.
