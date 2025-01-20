Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.68
Op profit growth
48.01
EBIT growth
47.08
Net profit growth
77.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
37.78
23.05
EBIT margin
34.08
20.93
Net profit margin
25.09
12.79
RoCE
48.81
RoNW
10.11
RoA
8.98
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
98.99
55.97
Dividend per share
1.5
1
Cash EPS
83.3
45.49
Book value per share
293.85
196.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.23
3.17
P/CEPS
6.21
3.9
P/B
1.76
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
3.36
1.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.74
-20.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.48
Inventory days
92.19
Creditor days
-30.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-115.09
-15.02
Net debt / equity
-0.04
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-0.07
0.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-36.46
-55.81
Employee costs
-7.95
-6.79
Other costs
-17.79
-14.33
