Mangalam Organics Ltd Key Ratios

420.8
(0.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:29:52 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.68

Op profit growth

48.01

EBIT growth

47.08

Net profit growth

77.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

37.78

23.05

EBIT margin

34.08

20.93

Net profit margin

25.09

12.79

RoCE

48.81

RoNW

10.11

RoA

8.98

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

98.99

55.97

Dividend per share

1.5

1

Cash EPS

83.3

45.49

Book value per share

293.85

196.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.23

3.17

P/CEPS

6.21

3.9

P/B

1.76

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

3.36

1.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.74

-20.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.48

Inventory days

92.19

Creditor days

-30.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-115.09

-15.02

Net debt / equity

-0.04

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-0.07

0.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-36.46

-55.81

Employee costs

-7.95

-6.79

Other costs

-17.79

-14.33

