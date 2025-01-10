Mangalam Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.56
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
273.66
269.59
296.15
243.2
Net Worth
282.22
278.15
304.71
251.76
Minority Interest
Debt
163.29
176.32
195.8
24.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.69
8.29
6.05
4.42
Total Liabilities
455.2
462.76
506.56
280.47
Fixed Assets
214.48
204.68
188.64
120.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.54
0.54
0.2
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.34
10.64
1.01
0.91
Networking Capital
227.78
245.94
315.58
124.5
Inventories
119.67
171.68
242.86
106.13
Inventory Days
114.51
Sundry Debtors
74.25
57.6
43.95
34.44
Debtor Days
37.16
Other Current Assets
58.25
50.96
66.3
15.72
Sundry Creditors
-17.4
-28.3
-30.95
-24.12
Creditor Days
26.02
Other Current Liabilities
-6.99
-6
-6.58
-7.67
Cash
1.07
0.96
1.12
34.4
Total Assets
455.21
462.76
506.55
280.49
