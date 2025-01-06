iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalam Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

420.25
(-1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Organics Ltd

Mangalam Organic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

114.38

73.17

18.38

2.96

Depreciation

-13.53

-8.97

-5.5

-5.29

Tax paid

-29.42

-14.97

-3.93

1.86

Working capital

75.2

21.35

1.56

-17.5

Other operating items

Operating

146.63

70.57

10.52

-17.96

Capital expenditure

31.92

84.11

6.11

2.55

Free cash flow

178.55

154.68

16.63

-15.41

Equity raised

317.56

163.06

76.4

66.06

Investing

0.1

-0.51

0.51

0

Financing

26.88

58.63

68.25

-8.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0.85

0

Net in cash

523.09

375.86

162.65

41.68

Mangalam Organic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.