Mangalam Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
114.38
73.17
18.38
2.96
Depreciation
-13.53
-8.97
-5.5
-5.29
Tax paid
-29.42
-14.97
-3.93
1.86
Working capital
75.2
21.35
1.56
-17.5
Other operating items
Operating
146.63
70.57
10.52
-17.96
Capital expenditure
31.92
84.11
6.11
2.55
Free cash flow
178.55
154.68
16.63
-15.41
Equity raised
317.56
163.06
76.4
66.06
Investing
0.1
-0.51
0.51
0
Financing
26.88
58.63
68.25
-8.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0.85
0
Net in cash
523.09
375.86
162.65
41.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.