Mangalam Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

420.85
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:51 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

338.26

374.52

240.82

176.5

yoy growth (%)

-9.68

55.51

36.44

4.05

Raw materials

-123.37

-209.02

-171.43

-123.71

As % of sales

36.47

55.81

71.18

70.09

Employee costs

-26.91

-25.46

-12.48

-8.81

As % of sales

7.95

6.79

5.18

4.99

Other costs

-60.09

-53.7

-31.7

-31.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.76

14.33

13.16

18.08

Operating profit

127.87

86.33

25.2

12.04

OPM

37.8

23.05

10.46

6.82

Depreciation

-13.53

-8.97

-5.5

-5.29

Interest expense

-1

-5.21

-2.56

-4.46

Other income

1.04

1.02

1.24

0.67

Profit before tax

114.38

73.17

18.38

2.96

Taxes

-29.42

-14.97

-3.93

1.86

Tax rate

-25.72

-20.46

-21.38

62.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.96

58.19

14.45

4.83

Exceptional items

0

-10.25

0

0

Net profit

84.96

47.93

14.45

4.83

yoy growth (%)

77.24

231.61

199.05

-146.74

NPM

25.11

12.79

6

2.73

