|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
338.26
374.52
240.82
176.5
yoy growth (%)
-9.68
55.51
36.44
4.05
Raw materials
-123.37
-209.02
-171.43
-123.71
As % of sales
36.47
55.81
71.18
70.09
Employee costs
-26.91
-25.46
-12.48
-8.81
As % of sales
7.95
6.79
5.18
4.99
Other costs
-60.09
-53.7
-31.7
-31.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.76
14.33
13.16
18.08
Operating profit
127.87
86.33
25.2
12.04
OPM
37.8
23.05
10.46
6.82
Depreciation
-13.53
-8.97
-5.5
-5.29
Interest expense
-1
-5.21
-2.56
-4.46
Other income
1.04
1.02
1.24
0.67
Profit before tax
114.38
73.17
18.38
2.96
Taxes
-29.42
-14.97
-3.93
1.86
Tax rate
-25.72
-20.46
-21.38
62.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.96
58.19
14.45
4.83
Exceptional items
0
-10.25
0
0
Net profit
84.96
47.93
14.45
4.83
yoy growth (%)
77.24
231.61
199.05
-146.74
NPM
25.11
12.79
6
2.73
