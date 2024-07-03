Mangalam Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
388.42
388.36
366.36
242.19
292.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
388.42
388.36
366.36
242.19
292.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.96
1.12
0.84
1.9
Total Income
388.95
389.31
367.48
243.03
294.5
Total Expenditure
359.97
401.46
284.03
162.79
237.74
PBIDT
28.98
-12.14
83.45
80.25
56.75
Interest
11.93
11.19
1.29
0.86
4.38
PBDT
17.05
-23.33
82.16
79.38
52.38
Depreciation
14.75
12.82
11.64
9.66
5.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.31
17.5
17.5
11.63
Deferred Tax
0.47
-8.67
0.59
0.39
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
1.84
-27.8
52.43
51.83
35.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.84
-27.8
52.43
51.83
35.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-5.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.84
-27.8
52.43
51.83
40.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.23
-32.46
61.21
60.52
40.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.56
8.56
8.56
8.56
8.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.46
-3.12
22.77
33.13
19.39
PBDTM(%)
4.38
-6
22.42
32.77
17.9
PATM(%)
0.47
-7.15
14.31
21.4
11.99
