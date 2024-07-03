iifl-logo-icon 1
Mangalam Organics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

419.6
(-0.32%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

388.42

388.36

366.36

242.19

292.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

388.42

388.36

366.36

242.19

292.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.96

1.12

0.84

1.9

Total Income

388.95

389.31

367.48

243.03

294.5

Total Expenditure

359.97

401.46

284.03

162.79

237.74

PBIDT

28.98

-12.14

83.45

80.25

56.75

Interest

11.93

11.19

1.29

0.86

4.38

PBDT

17.05

-23.33

82.16

79.38

52.38

Depreciation

14.75

12.82

11.64

9.66

5.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.31

17.5

17.5

11.63

Deferred Tax

0.47

-8.67

0.59

0.39

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

1.84

-27.8

52.43

51.83

35.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.84

-27.8

52.43

51.83

35.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-5.12

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.84

-27.8

52.43

51.83

40.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.23

-32.46

61.21

60.52

40.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.56

8.56

8.56

8.56

8.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.46

-3.12

22.77

33.13

19.39

PBDTM(%)

4.38

-6

22.42

32.77

17.9

PATM(%)

0.47

-7.15

14.31

21.4

11.99

