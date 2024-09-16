AGM 14/09/2024 The members of the Company holding shares either in physical or electronic form as on the cut off date, i.e. Saturday, September 07, 2024 may cast their vote electronically for the business to be transacted at the 42nd Annual general Meeting of the Company. The 42nd Annual General Meeting was held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. via two way video conferencing to transact the business stated in the Notice dated Wednesday, August 21, 2024, summary of the Proceeding is enclosed in this regard. We attempted to upload the intimation as on September 14, 2024 , however due to technical error it was not uploaded on the BSE Portal, attached is the screenshot of the error and resolution by BSE Corporate relation team for your reference. Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)