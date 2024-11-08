Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Mangalam Organics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the second quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. We hereby inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, November 08, 2024 Inter alia, considered and approved the following: a)Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Second quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024, which had been duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. b)The Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for Second quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024. The Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 04:30 p.m. (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule III and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (SEBI Circulars), we would like to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. September 10, 2024, has considered and approved the Appointment of Ms. Charmi Shah; holding Membership No. (ACS 74621) as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Nodal Officer of the Company (designated as Key Managerial Personnel) w.e.f. September 10, 2024 in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder and pursuant to Regulation 6 of Listing Regulations. We wish to inform you that the Company at its Board meeting held today has considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Charmi Shah as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Nodal officer of the Company, designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) w.e.f. September 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

1. The 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 07, 2024 to Friday, September 14, 2024, both days inclusive, for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. The Members of the Company holding shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. Saturday, September 07, 2024 may cast their votes electronically for the business to be transacted at the 42nd AGM of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Sudarshan Kumar Saraf (DIN: 00035799), as an Independent Director, subject to the approval of Members of the Company vide Special Resolution. 5. Reconstitution of Committees w.e.f. August 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Mangalam Organics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday July 26 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, The Limited Review Report in respect of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved re-appointment of Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. Noting of Resignation of Mr. Nitin Kore; holding Membership No. A37732 as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Nodal Officer of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of June 12, 2024, the same has been intimated to the stock exchanges via letter dated June 12, 2024. 4. Noting of Resignation of Mr. Sharad Saraf; Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of July 15, 2024, due to completion of 2 tenure of 5 years as the Independent Director, the same has been intimated to the stock exchanges via letter dated July 15, 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today has approved the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Mangalam Organics Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind- AS) for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board at its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 Inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements (with unmodified opinion) for the Fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with auditors Report thereon is enclosed herewith. 2. Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 (3)(d) of Listing Regulations, We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. NGST and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Registration No.135159W), have issued the Audit reports with unmodified opinion on the Financial Statement. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024