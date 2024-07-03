Mangalam Organics Ltd Summary

Mangalam Organics Limited (formerly known as Dujodwala Products Limited) was incorporated in July, 1981. The Company is a leading pine chemicals manufacturer in the sub-segments of Terpenes and Synthetics Resins which is a single segment as chemicals. The Company is in the business of manufacturing chemical and has Terpenes and Synthetic Resins as primary segment.The company came out with a Rs 8.7 Cr. public issue in Jun.94 to part-finance the proposed project to manufacture camphor and by-products, and to meet long-term working capital requirements. Total cost was estimated at Rs 24.45 cr.DPL manufactures organic chemicals. It has set up facilities to manufacture resins and turpentine at Khopoli, Maharashtra. Its products find application in industries like rubber, paper, paints, adhesives, etc.The Company commenced commercial production at its existing plant at Khopoli in February, 2003. In 2007-08, it sold land & factory building alongwith certain equipments of Khopoli Unit, in Maharashtra, since, the plant was not operative. It set up a new division to manufacture Synthetic Resins. In 2013-14, name of the Company was changed from Dujodwala Products Limited to Mangalam Organics Limited effective from October 9, 2013. It started manufacturing and retailing of Mangalam Camphor Tablets in 2013.In 2017, it commenced manufacturing and retailing of homecare products based on camphor under CamPure.During the year 2023, the Company acquired 40,000 equity shares of Mangalam Pooja Stores Private Limited (MPSPL) on March 31, 2023 under Private placement and resulting to this, MPSPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.