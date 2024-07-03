Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹231.02
Prev. Close₹230.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.99
Day's High₹233.22
Day's Low₹225
52 Week's High₹307.5
52 Week's Low₹219.8
Book Value₹133.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)824.19
P/E44.43
EPS5.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.63
36.63
36.63
36.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
439.78
420.73
380.55
317.06
Net Worth
476.41
457.36
417.18
353.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
257.11
243.48
yoy growth (%)
5.59
Raw materials
-124.37
-122.87
As % of sales
48.37
50.46
Employee costs
-19.11
-15.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
83.99
76.05
Depreciation
-6.26
-6.07
Tax paid
-21.23
-19.65
Working capital
85.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.59
Op profit growth
0.59
EBIT growth
6.11
Net profit growth
11.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamal R Aggarwal
Whole Time Director
Navdeep Naresh Goyal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajesh Chimanlal Gandhi
Whole-time Director
Rajveer Kamal Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Himanshu Prafulchandra Purohit
Independent Director
Lalit Devidutt Chaudhary
Independent Director
Bharat Chunilal Shah
Independent Director
Neelu Atulkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shahilkumar Kapatel
Independent Director
Lalit Ramniklal Mehta
Independent Director
Pankaj Amritlal Shah
Independent Director
Ketan Bhailal Shah
Joint Managing Director
NARESH VIJAY KUMAR GOYAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Private Limited in December 15, 1988 and later on, converted to a Public Limited Company effective from 10th April 2019 in Ahemdabad, Gujarat. The Company is into production of pharmaceutical intermediates, Silanes and Oilfield Chemicals (Completion Fluids) industry. The Company is a leading manufacturer of specialized chemicals, such as Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfield industry.The Company is one of the reliable partners for completion brines and the largest manufacturer of calcium bromide in India. Its manufacturing plant are located at Manjusar, Vadodara in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals which are used in Pharmaceutical, Agro-Chemical, Engineering & Oilfield Chemicals (Completion Fluids) industries.In 1995-1998, the Company made first sale of a few chemical products like Pyridine Hydrobromide, Para Nitro Benzyl Bromide, Methyl Iodide and GA-1.The Company commenced HMDS business in 2001 and discontinued a few products due to lower demand in 2003. In 2005, the Company commenced first export shipment of HMDS Amalgamation of Chemcon Engineers Private Limited with Gujarat Quinone Private Limited and changed the
The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹824.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 44.43 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹219.8 and ₹307.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.96%, 3 Years at -15.01%, 1 Year at -23.06%, 6 Month at -15.48%, 3 Month at -12.70% and 1 Month at -4.73%.
