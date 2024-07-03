iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd Share Price

225
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open231.02
  • Day's High233.22
  • 52 Wk High307.5
  • Prev. Close230.91
  • Day's Low225
  • 52 Wk Low 219.8
  • Turnover (lac)40.99
  • P/E44.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.25
  • EPS5.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)824.19
  • Div. Yield0
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

231.02

Prev. Close

230.91

Turnover(Lac.)

40.99

Day's High

233.22

Day's Low

225

52 Week's High

307.5

52 Week's Low

219.8

Book Value

133.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

824.19

P/E

44.43

EPS

5.2

Divi. Yield

0

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.52%

Institutions: 0.52%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.63

36.63

36.63

36.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

439.78

420.73

380.55

317.06

Net Worth

476.41

457.36

417.18

353.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

257.11

243.48

yoy growth (%)

5.59

Raw materials

-124.37

-122.87

As % of sales

48.37

50.46

Employee costs

-19.11

-15.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

83.99

76.05

Depreciation

-6.26

-6.07

Tax paid

-21.23

-19.65

Working capital

85.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.59

Op profit growth

0.59

EBIT growth

6.11

Net profit growth

11.27

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamal R Aggarwal

Whole Time Director

Navdeep Naresh Goyal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajesh Chimanlal Gandhi

Whole-time Director

Rajveer Kamal Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Himanshu Prafulchandra Purohit

Independent Director

Lalit Devidutt Chaudhary

Independent Director

Bharat Chunilal Shah

Independent Director

Neelu Atulkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shahilkumar Kapatel

Independent Director

Lalit Ramniklal Mehta

Independent Director

Pankaj Amritlal Shah

Independent Director

Ketan Bhailal Shah

Joint Managing Director

NARESH VIJAY KUMAR GOYAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Private Limited in December 15, 1988 and later on, converted to a Public Limited Company effective from 10th April 2019 in Ahemdabad, Gujarat. The Company is into production of pharmaceutical intermediates, Silanes and Oilfield Chemicals (Completion Fluids) industry. The Company is a leading manufacturer of specialized chemicals, such as Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfield industry.The Company is one of the reliable partners for completion brines and the largest manufacturer of calcium bromide in India. Its manufacturing plant are located at Manjusar, Vadodara in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals which are used in Pharmaceutical, Agro-Chemical, Engineering & Oilfield Chemicals (Completion Fluids) industries.In 1995-1998, the Company made first sale of a few chemical products like Pyridine Hydrobromide, Para Nitro Benzyl Bromide, Methyl Iodide and GA-1.The Company commenced HMDS business in 2001 and discontinued a few products due to lower demand in 2003. In 2005, the Company commenced first export shipment of HMDS Amalgamation of Chemcon Engineers Private Limited with Gujarat Quinone Private Limited and changed the
Company FAQs

What is the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹225 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹824.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 44.43 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹219.8 and ₹307.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.96%, 3 Years at -15.01%, 1 Year at -23.06%, 6 Month at -15.48%, 3 Month at -12.70% and 1 Month at -4.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.47 %
Institutions - 0.52 %
Public - 25.01 %

