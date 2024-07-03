Summary

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Private Limited in December 15, 1988 and later on, converted to a Public Limited Company effective from 10th April 2019 in Ahemdabad, Gujarat. The Company is into production of pharmaceutical intermediates, Silanes and Oilfield Chemicals (Completion Fluids) industry. The Company is a leading manufacturer of specialized chemicals, such as Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) and Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfield industry.The Company is one of the reliable partners for completion brines and the largest manufacturer of calcium bromide in India. Its manufacturing plant are located at Manjusar, Vadodara in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals which are used in Pharmaceutical, Agro-Chemical, Engineering & Oilfield Chemicals (Completion Fluids) industries.In 1995-1998, the Company made first sale of a few chemical products like Pyridine Hydrobromide, Para Nitro Benzyl Bromide, Methyl Iodide and GA-1.The Company commenced HMDS business in 2001 and discontinued a few products due to lower demand in 2003. In 2005, the Company commenced first export shipment of HMDS Amalgamation of Chemcon Engineers Private Limited with Gujarat Quinone Private Limited and changed the

