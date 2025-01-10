To the Members of

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and total comprehensive income (comprising of Profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under

Section 133 of the Act; e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B"; g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of with respect to the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 27(i) to the financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024; iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from the period April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies Act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829 Chhaya M. Dave Partner Place: Vadodara Membership No. 100434 Date: May 18, 2024 UDIN: 24100434BKBFUZ9741

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE"); (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion is reasonable. The assets which were to be covered as per the said program have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, and hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company; e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules thereunder, hence disclosure in its financial statements is not required. ii. In respect of Inventories: a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and its nature of its operations. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues as referred to in subclause (a) above, except as stated below, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Sr No Quarter Name of the Bank Details of security provided Amount as per Books of Accounts Amount as per Quarterly Statements Differences * 1. Jun-23 HDFC Bank Inventory 7,822.39 7,472.23 350.16 2. Sep-23 HDFC Bank Inventory 8,130.92 7,797.10 333.82 3. Dec-23 HDFC Bank Inventory 8,315.67 7,960.44 355.23

*Reason of Discrepancies: The Company has not considered the inventory of stores, spares, and other (such as fuel) when presenting Statement to the bank. iii. The Company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, or advance in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of Companies Act, 2013 and therefore, reporting under this clause of the order is not applicable to the Company. iv. The Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act apply and therefore, reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are considered to be deemed deposits during the year, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. vi. We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete. vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, income tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Forum where the Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Unpaid Commissioner of Income AY 2018-19 25.67 Income Tax Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Commissioner of Income AY 2021-22 263.90

Tax (Appeals) viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained. d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long- term purposes by the company. e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause of 3 (ix) (e) the Order is not applicable to the Company. f) The Company has not raised any loans on pledge of securities during the year and therefore reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) During the year Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore, reporting under clause3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report; c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date , for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors and therefore, reporting under clause3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company; xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due; xx. a) The company has not transferred the amount in respect of other than ongoing projects to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year till the date of our report. However, the time period for such a transfer has not elapsed till the date of our report. b) There are no amounts remaining unspent pursuant to ongoing projects in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year. xxi. The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For K C Mehta & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 106237W/W100829 Chhaya M. Dave Partner Place: Vadodara Membership No. 100434 Date: May 18, 2024 UDIN: 24100434BKBFUZ9741

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited on the financial statements of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the, "Guidance note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.