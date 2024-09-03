|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Circulars issued in this regard by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India from time to time Notice of 35th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of the 35th AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
