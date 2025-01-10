Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.63
36.63
36.63
36.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
439.78
420.73
380.55
317.06
Net Worth
476.41
457.36
417.18
353.69
Minority Interest
Debt
42.74
64.01
36.02
6.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.87
3.64
2.69
2.42
Total Liabilities
524.02
525.01
455.89
362.33
Fixed Assets
188.94
155.07
116.23
75.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.58
2.4
0.74
Networking Capital
164.06
238.54
113.18
164.31
Inventories
61.61
79.05
34.62
58.97
Inventory Days
49.14
88.39
Sundry Debtors
81.88
67.6
102.49
94.77
Debtor Days
145.49
142.06
Other Current Assets
42.24
120.82
20.56
52.55
Sundry Creditors
-15.12
-22.8
-27.67
-28.2
Creditor Days
39.28
42.27
Other Current Liabilities
-6.55
-6.13
-16.82
-13.78
Cash
170.58
130.82
224.08
121.85
Total Assets
524.02
525.01
455.89
362.35
