|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
257.11
243.48
yoy growth (%)
5.59
Raw materials
-124.37
-122.87
As % of sales
48.37
50.46
Employee costs
-19.11
-15.88
As % of sales
7.43
6.52
Other costs
-32
-23.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.44
9.69
Operating profit
81.61
81.12
OPM
31.74
33.31
Depreciation
-6.26
-6.07
Interest expense
-0.56
-3.63
Other income
9.22
4.63
Profit before tax
83.99
76.05
Taxes
-21.23
-19.65
Tax rate
-25.28
-25.84
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
62.75
56.39
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
62.75
56.39
yoy growth (%)
11.27
NPM
24.4
23.16
