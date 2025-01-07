iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

225.13
(1.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

257.11

243.48

yoy growth (%)

5.59

Raw materials

-124.37

-122.87

As % of sales

48.37

50.46

Employee costs

-19.11

-15.88

As % of sales

7.43

6.52

Other costs

-32

-23.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.44

9.69

Operating profit

81.61

81.12

OPM

31.74

33.31

Depreciation

-6.26

-6.07

Interest expense

-0.56

-3.63

Other income

9.22

4.63

Profit before tax

83.99

76.05

Taxes

-21.23

-19.65

Tax rate

-25.28

-25.84

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

62.75

56.39

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

62.75

56.39

yoy growth (%)

11.27

NPM

24.4

23.16

