Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters. 1. The Directors Report along with its Annexures for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters related thereto. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ketan Bhailal Shah (DIN: 00058966) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent). 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal (DIN: 00139199) as a Managing Director. 5. Re-appointment of Mr. Rajesh Chimanlal Gandhi (DIN: 03296784) as a Whole-time Director. 6. Re-appointment of Mr. Himanshu Prafulchandra Purohit (DIN: 03296807) as a Wholetime Director. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. the appointment of Mr. Naresh Vijaykumar Goyal (DIN: 00139277) as a Joint Managing Director of the Company Intimation regarding changes in the Board of Director of the Company Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 3rd August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 11 May 2024

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 18th May 2024 Comments made by the Board on the notice for non-compliance with SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 issued by National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024