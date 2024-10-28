iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

219.5
(0.90%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:14:37 AM

Chemcon Special. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters. 1. The Directors Report along with its Annexures for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and matters related thereto. 3. Appointment of Mr. Ketan Bhailal Shah (DIN: 00058966) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent). 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal (DIN: 00139199) as a Managing Director. 5. Re-appointment of Mr. Rajesh Chimanlal Gandhi (DIN: 03296784) as a Whole-time Director. 6. Re-appointment of Mr. Himanshu Prafulchandra Purohit (DIN: 03296807) as a Wholetime Director. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. the appointment of Mr. Naresh Vijaykumar Goyal (DIN: 00139277) as a Joint Managing Director of the Company Intimation regarding changes in the Board of Director of the Company Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditors Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 3rd August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202411 May 2024
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 18th May 2024 Comments made by the Board on the notice for non-compliance with SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 issued by National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Chemcon Special.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.